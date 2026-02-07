Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
England vs Wales referee: Who is Six Nations official Pierre Brousset?

The Frenchman will take charge of the opening round fixture

Pierre Brousset made his tournament debut last year
Pierre Brousset made his tournament debut last year (Getty Images)

French referee Pierre Brousset returns to the Six Nations as he takes charge of the opening round clash between England and Wales.

The 35-year-old had been due to take charge of his first fixture in the tournament during the 2024 edition, only for an untimely injury to strike ahead of Ireland’s encounter with Italy.

A year later, though, Brousset took the whistle for England’s win over Scotland having overseen games in both the Rugby Championship and Autumn Nations Series in 2024.

One of a crop of emerging French officials bidding to fill the boots of the recently-retired Mathieu Raynal, who concluded his career a couple of years ago, Brousset was once the youngest referee in the Top 14.

He worked on the World Rugby sevens circuit in the 2016-17 season before making officiating his full focus in 2018.

Brousset is back at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham for this opening round fixture having been the referee for England’s last Test against Argentina at the end of November.

Match officials for England vs Wales.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra)

Assistant Referees: Nic Berry (Aus) and Morne Ferreira (SA)

Television Match Official: Tual Trainini (Fra)

Foul Play Review Officer: Brett Cronan (Aus)

