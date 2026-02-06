England vs Wales betting tips

Wales face England at Twickenham on Saturday, desperate to turn around their recent form, which has seen them lose 20 of their last 22 Tests (4:40pm, ITV1).

New head coach Steve Tandy will be well aware of how tough a job he has on his hands, but in reality, things can’t get much worse, so the bar is set pretty low.

Since winning the title in 2021, Wales have finished in the bottom two in each of the last four years, receiving the wooden spoon in the last two campaigns, and they are odds-on to finish bottom again with most betting sites.

They were thrashed 73-0 last time out by South Africa, so it’s not a surprise they are massive underdogs to beat England, who are 1/100 for the win.

The last time the two sides met in Cardiff, it was the visitors who secured a record 68-14 win with 10 tries, including two from Northampton flanker Henry Pollock on his debut.

Steve Borthwick’s side have won their last four Six Nations meetings with Wales, dating back to 2021 when Wales won 40–24 on their way to topping the table.

England vs Wales betting preview: Hosts may run riot

England go into the game on the back of 11 straight wins, since they were beaten by Ireland back in February. They went down 27-22 in Dublin, and that result ended up proving costly as they finished second in the Six Nations table to France by a single point.

Since then, they have beaten Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and France, and things couldn’t be much tougher for Wales this weekend.

The only question seems to be how many points England will win by, and that could be any amount, based on Wales’ recent form.

Their only wins since November 2023 have come against Japan, in 2025, and while England are second favourites in the Six Nations odds to win the competition, behind France, Wales are searching for their first victory in the competition in almost three years, since they beat Italy 29-17 at Stadio Olimpico in March 2023.

With the odds so firmly stacked in England’s favour, it’s not easy to find some value on rugby betting sites.

However, even money on England to cover a 29-point handicap seems fair enough given the margin of victory the last time the teams mt, England’s strength in depth and Wales losing three of their four autumn internationals by 24 points or more.

England vs Wales prediction 1: England -29 - 1/1 Bet365

Freeman to get off to a flying start

England’s Tommy Freeman is among the favourites to finish as the top try scorer at this year’s tournament, and he will see this fixture as the ideal opportunity to get his first points on the board.

The then-winger finished joint-second last year, alongside Ireland’s Dan Sheehan with five, behind France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who finished with eight but his transition to the centres continues apace, and he is set to wear the No 13 jersey against Wales, in a position where he should get more touches of the ball.

Freeman scored in every match last season, and you can get 1/1 on the betting apps on him scoring his first try of the campaign on Saturday, or 9/1 on him scoring first in the match.

England vs Wales prediction 2: Tommy Freeman anytime tryscorer - 1/1 BoyleSports

England vs Wales teams

England: Steward; Feyi-Waboso, Freeman, Dingwall, Arundell; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George (capt), Heyes, Coles, Chessum, Pepper, Underhill, Earl.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Rodd, Davison, Itoje, Curry, Pollock, Spencer, M Smith.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Mee, James, B Thomas, Adams; Edwards, T Williams; Smith, Lake (capt), Griffin, D Jenkins, Beard, Mann, Macleod, Wainwright.

Replacements: Belcher, Carre, T Francis, Carter, Plumtree, Deaves, Hardy, Grady.

