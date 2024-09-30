Zoe Harrison shines but England unimpressive despite big WXV win over USA

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Fly half Zoe Harrison seized an opportunity and delivered her best performance of the John Mitchell era in an otherwise unconvincing 61-21 England’s win over the USA to kickstart their WXV campaign.

Harrison started Mitchell’s first game in charge last year following her return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury but former Saracens teammate Holly Aitchison has since emerged as the front-runner for the playmaker spot ahead of next year’s home World Cup.

Yet Harrison was the stand-out performer in a rotated side for the first match of England’s WXV 1 defence, making all but one of her nine attempts from the kicking tee while orchestrating the attack in a victory which took Mitchell’s side top of the early table in Vancouver.

"I thought Zoe played really well," said the Red Roses coach. "She looked really decisive today and looked really on it and made some good decisions in finding kick space.

"She stayed in the attacking plan really well and she got challenged defensively. She did some superb work chop-tackling. She is starting to progress in terms of how we are wanting to play the game. She has a skillset that is a huge strength for us."

Lark Atkin-Davies, Ellie Kildunne (twice), Georgia Brock, Alex Matthews, Bo Westcombe-Evans, Morwenna Talling, Jess Breach and Ella Wyrwas all crossed the whitewash, while Harrison kicked a further 16 points.

Bo Westcombe-Evans scored a try and impressed on debut ( AP )

England proved to be too powerful for USA despite a slightly patchy performance ( AP )

Loughborough Lightning wing Westcombe-Evans and Bristol Bears centre Phoebe Murray both impressed on debut, adding further depth to the Red Roses’s attacking options moving forward.

"They both just need to continue backing themselves, it is hard coming into a team and having a sense of belonging straight away," Mitchell said. Georgia Brock as well in her first start had 22 tackles and 15 carries. Outstanding performance."

Despite a slow start, the Red Roses managed four first-half tries to carry a 28-7 lead into the interval with full back Kildunne scoring the pick of the bunch.

The Eagles, ranked eighth in the world, refused to surrender to Mitchell's top dogs with Alev Kelter adding to her first half-try and Ealing Trailfinders’ Kate Zackary also crossing.

There was never any real danger of an upset but the Red Roses will be seeking more complete performances if they are to extend their 18-match winning streak ahead of games against New Zealand – who were stunned by Ireland in their opening match – and hosts Canada, who leapfrogged the Black Ferns in the world rankings following a win over France.

USA did score three tries but the Red Roses were clinical enough to claim a comfortable win ( AP )

"We probably let ourselves down with our basics early in the game and during the middle, but there was a lot of satisfaction in the way we finished," added Mitchell.

"[We wanted to] continue to build pressure and not let it off through poor basics, just to take the handbrake off and attack it. That’s where our mindset should be, and we demonstrated that with some good examples towards the end."

The game was also notable for Alex Matthews’ first game as England captain in light of a rest for usual skipper Marlie Packer. The No 8 said she felt sick with nerves after being informed of the decision by Mitchell, but led England with aplomb on her 70th cap.

"It is an absolute honour but when you are surrounded by the leadership we have in there, it makes it easy," Matthews said. "We took our foot off the gas at times, we didn't build the momentum we wanted. But when we are on fire we are scoring tries for fun and that's what the girls are loving."