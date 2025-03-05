England drop Marcus Smith to bench as Henry Slade axed for Italy clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach Steve Borthwick has dropped Marcus Smith to the bench for the Six Nations clash with Italy, with Henry Slade also missing out in a refreshed backline.

Smith had started England’s last 10 Tests, including the last two at full-back with Fin Smith brought in to Borthwick’s side at fly half.

But ahead of the round four fixture at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, the Harlequin drops on to the bench as veteran Elliot Daly is given a recall to the starting side.

Fraser Dingwall, meanwhile, steps in for Slade in the centres, and hooker Jamie George is promoted to the starting hooker’s shirt on the occasion of his 100th cap.

The forward pack is otherwise unchanged from the one that began against Scotland, with Tom Willis on track to return after a concussion and Tom Curry fully fit after suffering a dead leg in the Calcutta Cup clash.

Borthwick again opts for a six forwards to two backs bench split, with scrum half Jack van Poortvliet joining Marcus Smith in providing cover behind the scrum.

Though he has been a stalwart in squads ever since, and featured regularly on the wing, Daly is selected to start at full-back for the first time since the 2021 Six Nations. He has been deployed there often for Saracens this season.

England XV to face Italy at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3pm GMT, Sunday 9 March): 1 Ellis Genge; 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Tom Willis; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Elliot Daly.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ted Hill, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Ben Curry; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Marcus Smith.