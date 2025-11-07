England-Fiji talking points: Genge leads the way and time to unleash Feyi-Waboso

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will be targeting a ninth successive victory when they host Fiji at Allianz Stadium on Saturday in the second of their four Tests this month.

Here the PA news agency looks at five talking points heading into the 10th meeting between the nations.

All change

An autumn of experimentation continues with only eight of the starting XV that routed Australia 25-7 last Saturday retained for the second match of the series.

It is an explosive team packed with pace and X-factor with more present on the bench in Henry Pollock and Henry Arundell, while the physical Chandler Cunningham-South’s first Test start at number eight could provide another option in a position that has become light since Tom Willis decided to join Bordeaux.

However, expect Steve Borthwick to narrow his approach to selection for the visit of New Zealand on Saturday week in the main event of the autumn.

Genge leads the charge

“If I was a player and he was leading the charge, I’d be right behind him,” said head coach Steve Borthwick in reference to Ellis Genge, who captains the team for the third time due to regular skipper Maro Itoje being limited to a bench role by a lower limb injury.

Genge’s motivational skills were evident in the recent British and Irish Lions documentary ‘Lions Uncut: Australia 2025’, which showed a number of his impassioned team talks.

But the gladiatorial prop inspires through deeds as well as words and will set the tone for England’s physicality up front.

Make the most of Manny

England view Immanuel Feyi-Waboso as their Jason Robinson but such an illustrious comparison – made by assistant coach Kevin Sinfield – means nothing if the electric Exeter wing is denied the ball.

Against Australia the Gallagher Prem’s leading try scorer was limited to six touches and most of those were in no-win situations, a frustrating statistic given his one meaningful run shredded the Wallabies’ defence.

Unleashing Feyi-Waboso has been made a priority by England, who have also told the 22-year-old flyer he must go hunting for the ball.

Too good to drop

Marcus Smith’s clear preference is to play at fly-half, but for now his only route into the team is at full-back or as a super-sub.

Just a year ago he was the star attraction at Twickenham, at times single-handedly carrying the fight in narrow losses to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, only for his free-spirited style to then see him slip behind the more structured Fin Smith and George Ford in selection at 10.

Too valuable to leave out, England have found a new role for one of their most instinctive players and Smith’s current challenge is to prove he can be a front line contender for the number 15 jersey.

England beware

Fiji are the lowest ranked opposition England face this autumn, occupying ninth place, but recent history shows how dangerous they can be.

Two years ago they stormed Twickenham 30-22 to inflict one of the greatest upsets in English rugby history and it took a gargantuan effort to extinguish a fightback by the Islanders in the World Cup quarter-finals two months later.

Fiji’s attacking skills are unrivalled and the fixture will be a significant test for the improving home defence.