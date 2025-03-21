England ready to roll with Six Nations punches as they gear up for World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England plan to roll with the punches as they seek out the challenges they need to be ready for the home World Cup later this year.

Over the next six weekends, the Red Roses are aiming to win a seventh successive Guinness Women’s Six Nations title and an unprecedented fourth consecutive Grand Slam.

Given they are the highest ranked women’s or men’s team in the history of the sport on the basis of winning 50 of their last 51 matches, extending their dominance of the Championship seems a formality.

But head coach John Mitchell expects there to be bumps in the road ahead as he uses a campaign that begins with Sunday’s opener against Italy in York to fine tune selection.

“In 2024 we were tested and we got some really good learnings, so we’ve got some really good feedback there,” Mitchell said.

“We also had some learnings in 2023 as well so there’s a sprinkling of playing teams that have put us under pressure.

“We want to throw some punches in 2025 but I’m sure we’re going to get a few punches as well in the next few weeks. It’s important that we learn from that as well.”

The number of blow outs in the Six Nations has failed to dent its growing appeal with matches regularly being played in sold out grounds, including an 8,500 full house at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday.

England’s visit to Wales on March 29 will take place at the Principality Stadium and they host France at Allianz Stadium on April 26 in what should be a Grand Slam decider.

“The Six Nations has developed massively, especially here in England. Only a couple of years ago you didn’t see the crowds that we have today,” captain Zoe Aldcroft said.

“Now we’re selling out stadiums and hopefully we’ll get really large numbers at Twickenham at the end of the tournament as well.

“The backing in general with the sponsors that are now coming in, it’s just now a huge tournament.

“And for us as a team, it’s a super important and special tournament for us to evolve in as well.

“On the pitch you have seen the development of players from all nations. The likes of Ireland are now lot more competitive.

“Ireland beat New Zealand in the WXV just gone, so the competitiveness of the matches has gone up as well.”