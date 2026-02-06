England select replacement for Wales after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso injury blow confirmed
Feyi-Waboso had been set to start against Wales after missing the entirety of last year’s campaign due to injury
England have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Six Nations opener against Wales with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out.
Feyi-Waboso, who missed the entirety of last year’s tournament with a shoulder problem, had been set to start on the right wing, but suffered a leg muscle injury in training on Thursday.
The Exeter youngster subsequently underwent a scan on the issue and has been withdrawn from the starting side, with Tom Roebuck installed into the back three.
Roebuck, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2025, had been left out by Steve Borthwick, having not quite been deemed ready to return from his own toe issue when England revealed their side on Monday.
His readiness to replace Feyi-Waboso is nonetheless a boost for Borthwick, with Henry Arundell and Freddie Steward making up the rest of the back three. It will be Roebuck’s first appearance since starting the wing over the All Blacks in November.
A setback for Feyi-Waboso is nonetheless a real shame for a player in excellent form for Exeter. The 23-year-old wing started all four of England’s games in November, scoring against Fiji and Argentina to help extend their winning run to 11 matches.
Regular captain Maro Itoje will begin the match against Wales from the bench, with hooker Jamie George skippering the starting side.
