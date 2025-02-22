England vs Scotland referee: Who is Six Nations official Pierre Brousset?
The Frenchman makes his debut in the tournament with a marquee fixture
Frenchman Pierre Brousset makes his Six Nations debut as he takes charge of the Calcutta Cup clash between England and Scotland.
The 35-year-old had been due to take charge of his first fixture in the tournament during last year’s edition, only for an untimely injury to strike ahead of Ireland’s encounter with Italy.
A year on, though, Brousset is ready to take the whistle having overseen games in both the Rugby Championship and Autumn Nations Series in 2024.
One of a crop of emerging French officials bidding to fill the boots of the recently-retired Mathieu Raynal, who concluded his career in March of last year, Brousset was once the youngest referee in the Top 14.
He worked on the World Rugby sevens circuit in the 2016-17 season before making officiating his full focus in 2018.
He can count on friendly faces alongside him at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham as he makes his tournament bow: compatriot Luc Ramos will be on the touchline as an assistant while Tual Trainini is on television match official duties.
Match officials for England vs Scotland, Saturday 22 February:
Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra)
Assistant Referees: Andrew Brace (Ire) & Luc Ramos (Fra)
Television Match Official: Tual Trainini (Fra)
Foul Play Review Officer: Quinton Immelman (SA)
