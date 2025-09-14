Owen Farrell misses out on England squad for training camp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owen Farrell has not been included in an England squad for a three-day training camp ahead of the Autumn Nations Series with the fly half’s international future still unclear.

Farrell made his return to Test rugby with the British and Irish Lions in Australia this summer, featuring in the second and third games against the Wallabies, but has not played for England since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Shortly after that tournament, the 33-year-old announced that he was taking a sabbatical from international rugby before subsequently agreeing a move to Racing 92 in Paris, rendering him ineligible for selection.

But while he is now back in England having re-signed for Saracens, and agreed to join up with the Lions in the summer, he is not part of a 36-man group that assembled at England’s Pennyhill Park training base on Sunday for a three-day training camp.

George Ford, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith all earn inclusion with a competitive fight for fly half places brewing ahead of a November in which Borthwick’s side take on Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina. Centre Ollie Lawrence returns having made a quick recovery from the serious achilles injury sustained during the Six Nations.

Borthwick told the BBC before the successful tour of Argentina and the United States that Farrell had not been considered for that trip.

The England head coach said: "Owen has been on record saying he just wants to get back playing and get settled with his family back in Hertfordshire, and we wish him all the best with that."

Farrell, meanwhile, insisted during the Lions tour that he had made no decisions over his future, though hoped to make the most of the rest of his career.

open image in gallery Owen Farrell of British & Irish Lions reacts during the tour match between AUNZ XI ( Getty Images )

“I’m determined to enjoy what I’m doing and love every minute of however long that I’ve got left,” said Farrell. “I’m not old yet. Johnny [Sexton] played forever and I’m obviously a half‑back as well.

“There’s loads left in us and I’m just determined to enjoy it. I’ve come back to make the most of what I am doing. We’ll see what happens.”

Four more English Lions will join up with Borthwick’s squad to rehabilitate, with captain Maro Itoje one of them after the lock sustained a concussion in the final Lions Test. Tom Curry, Elliot Daly and Will Stuart are also listed as rehabbing, along with wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after his injury-disrupted year.

Lock George Martin and wing Ollie Sleightholme are among those not considered for selection due to injury. England begin their autumn business against Australia on 1 November.

England’s 36-player squad:

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Jamie Blamire (Leicester Tigers)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Ted Hill (Bath Rugby)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs

Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Oscar Beard (Harlequins)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Will Muir (Bath Rugby)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

Rehabilitation: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Maro Itoje (Saracens).

Not considered for selection: Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby), Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)