England triumph over Canada to clinch successive WXV 1 titles

England beat Canada 21-12 to retain their title in Sunday’s WXV 1 decider.

The Canadian hosts put the Red Roses under intense pressure, but the defending champions fought back, extending their winning run to 20 matches with a nine-point victory.

Canada dominated early with a penalty in the opening minutes of the game, but England quickly responded.

Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern and Maud Muir put England on the scoreboard with a try each, while Helen Rowland booted three conversions.

Canada took a lead midway through the second term with a penalty conversion but could not keep momentum.

England faced an additional challenge in the second half when full-back Ellie Kildunne was yellow-carded, leaving them a player down.

After a defensive battle between the two sides, Bern retook the lead for England after breaking a Canadian tackle on the try line.

A late try from Aldcroft secured the win.

England have not lost a game since the dramatic 2022 World Cup final loss to New Zealand.