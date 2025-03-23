Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England start the pursuit of a seventh consecutive Women’s Six Nations crown by hosting Italy in York.

John Mitchell’s Red Roses continued their competition dominance by securing another grand slam last year and will hope to continue their success as they gear up for a home World Cup later this year.

Mitchell has appointed a new skipper in Zoe Aldcroft for this campaign as the England coach bids to keep standards high and continue to drive competition within his squad.

Italy, meanwhile, begin life under a new coach, with Fabio Roselli taking charge having done solid work with Zebre in the men’s game.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Italy?

England vs Italy is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 23 March at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Two, with a live stream available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

John Mitchell hands Helena Rowland her first international start at fly half in three years on the back of impressive form for Loughborough Lightning, with Holly Aitchison, England’s first-choice 10 throughout 2024, shifted to inside centre. Mia Venner and Emma Sing are rewarded for their Gloucester-Hartpury showings with starts in the back three while scrum half Flo Robinson and centre Jade Shekells are primed for debuts off the bench. Alex Matthews is suspended.

It is a familiar-looking Italian side full of experience, with the ever-dangerous Beatrice Rigoni stationed at 12 and Silvia Turani and Sara Seye locking horns with familiar front-row foes from the PWR. Alia Bitonci will make her debut if used off the bench.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Lilli Ives Campion; 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Maddie Feaunati; 9 Lucy Packer, 10 Helena Rowland; 11 Claudia MacDonald, 12 Holly Aitchison, 13 Emily Scarratt, 14 Mia Venner; 15 Emma Sing.

Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Sadia Kabeya; 21 Flo Robinson, 22 Jade Shekells, 23 Ellie Kildunne.

Italy XV: 1 Silvia Turani, 2 Laura Gurioli, 3 Sara Seye; 4 Valeria Fedrighi, 5 Giordana Duca; 6 Beatrice Veronese, 7 Isabella Locatelli, 8 Francesco Sgorbini; 9 Sofia Stefan (capt.), 10 Veronia Madia; 11 Francesca Granzotto, 12 Beatrice Rigoni, 13 Alyssa D’Inca, 14 Aura Muzzo; 15 Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi.

Replacements: 16 Vittoria Vecchini, 17 Emanuela Stecca, 18 Gaia Maris, 19 Sara Tounesi, 20 Giada Franco; 21 Alia Bitonci, 22 Emma Stevanin, 23 Beatrice Capomaggi.