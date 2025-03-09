England v Italy referee: Who is Six Nations official Andrew Brace?
Cardiff-born Brace represents the Irish Rugby Football Union
Andrew Brace is the referee for England vs Italy at Twickenham in round four of the 2025 Six Nations.
Born in Cardiff, Brace represents the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) after a childhood spent between Wales and Ireland.
A former community rugby officer for Munster, the 36-year-old represented Belgium during a brief international playing career, qualifying for the country via his father’s family.
He made his debut in the then-Pro 14, now known as the United Rugby Championship, in 2015, and has since officiated more than 100 games in the competition.
A Test debut arrived in 2017, while three years later, he oversaw both the Pro 14 final and the Autumn Nations Cup decider between England and France at Twickenham.
An assistant in 2019, Brace made his World Cup debut with the whistle at the tournament in 2023, taking charge of three pool fixtures as the sole IRFU referee in France.
It is a cosmopolitan officiating team for the final fixture of the penultimate weekend, with Welsh, French, South African and Scottish representation alongside the man in the middle.
Match officials for England vs Italy
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)
Asisstant Referees: Craig Evans (Wal) & Luc Ramos (Fra)
Television Match Official: Marius Jonker (SA)
Foul Play Review Officer: Mike Adamson (Sco)
