Is England v France on TV? How to watch Women’s Six Nations grand slam decider

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England and France meet in a Women’s Six Nations grand slam decider as the tournament reaches its conclusion.

The two competition heavyweights are again unbeaten entering the final weekend, with France hoping for a long-awaited victory over their rivals at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

It is 14 games now since England were last beaten by their closest European foes, though this rivalry is closer than that run suggests with a number of tight encounters over the years.

Can a talented French side throw their hosts off course at the last opportunity before the World Cup later this year?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs France?

England vs France is due to kick off at 4.45pm BST on Saturday 26 April at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Two, with coverage from 4.15pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Zoe Harrison has got the nod at fly half for England ahead of Holly Aitchison, despite the Bristol playmaker’s impressive performance against Scotland. Claudia MacDonald does retain her spot ahead of Jess Breach on the wing, though, with Emma Sing given an opportunity at full-back after a hamstring injury ruled out Ellie Kildunne.

France lost back rows Romane Menager and Stephanie Okemba to injury ahead of the final round, with Charlotte Escudero and Lea Champon promoted to the starting side on the flanks. Emilie Boulard is left out with young gun Kelly Arbey favoured on the wing, while France again favour a six forwards to two backs bench split.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward; 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), 7 Maddie Feaunati, 8 Alex Matthews; 9 Natasha Hunt, 10 Zoe Harrison; 11 Claudia MacDonald, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Emma Sing.

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Abi Burton; 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.

France XV: 1 Yllana Brosseau, 2 Manon Bigot, 3 Assia Khalfaoui; 4 Manae Feleu (capt.); 5 Madoussou Fall Raclot; 6 Charlotte Escuderol, 7 Lea Champon, 8 Teani Feleu; 9 Pauline Bourdon Sansus, 10 Carla Arbez; 11 Kelly Arbey, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 13 Marine Menager (co-capt.), 14 Joanna Grizez; 15 Morgane Bourgeois.

Replacements: 16 Elisa Riffonneau, 17 Ambre Mwayembe, 18 Rose Bernadou, 19 Kiara Zago, 20 Axelle Berthoumieu, 21 Taina Maka; 22 Alexandra Chambon, 23 Lina Queyroi.