Steve Borthwick: Elliot Daly will be key for England at 2027 World Cup

Elliot Daly will make his first appearance since the British and Irish Lions tour with backing from Steve Borthwick to remain an influential figure for England through to the 2027 World Cup and beyond.

Daly starts the final match of the autumn against Argentina on Sunday in place of the injured Tom Roebuck with Borthwick making six changes to the side that crushed New Zealand 33-19.

The versatile 33-year-old back made a blistering start to the Lions’ visit to Australia only to return home early because of a fractured forearm sustained against the Queensland Reds on July 2 that required the insertion of a plate containing 16 screws.

Now given the all-clear to resume playing, he will take on Argentina at Allianz Stadium with his ability to connect with team-mates, skill under the high ball, long-range kicking off the left foot and experience seen as important weapons.

Borthwick believes the 73-cap veteran’s recent spell out of the game will lengthen his career – as will his rugby intelligence.

“Elliot’s had an incredible reconditioning period. He looks fresh, he looks energised and he sounds energised. He can’t wait to go,” England’s head coach said.

“I’ve no doubt he will be here for the next couple of years until the World Cup and somebody who reads the game as well as him can go even beyond that.

“It’s a key aspect because players who read the game like he does, smart rugby players, can play even later in their careers.

“We had a conversation back in the summer and I told him about how highly I rate him and that I want him to be part of this England squad over this next period.

“Experience is vital in Test rugby and you can see that now with this team. When you’re 12-0 down on the scoreboard, it’s players who’ve been there, done it, experienced it, who are worth their weight in gold. Elliot’s one of those.

“He’s been to a number of World Cups, played in a number of different Lions series and he’s lifted many trophies. I value that immensely.

“He’s one of the most senior players we have so he’s someone who I bounce ideas off and who I chat to regularly about where the team’s at.

“We’ve still got a lot of young players in the squad who look up to senior guys like him as role models.”

Another veteran to be restored to the backline is Henry Slade, who benefits from Ollie Lawrence’s hamstring injury to start at outside centre.

Ben Spencer has been given the nod over Alex Mitchell at scrum-half in a reversal of their roles against Australia, Fiji and New Zealand, and there is a new starting front row in Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Asher Opoku-Fordjour.

England are chasing their 11th consecutive victory and an autumn clean sleep when they sign off a successful 2025 against Argentina.