Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England full-back Ellie Kildunne has insisted she will dedicate herself to preparing for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup after representing Team GB’s sevens team at the Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old is training with Harlequins and the Red Roses again with the highly-anticipated World Cup now a year away.

Kildunne has returned to John Mitchell’s squad ahead of the WXV tournament this autumn as she prepares to star on home soil next summer.

"This is about 15s now we’re heading towards a World Cup and who knows after that," she told BBC Spor t .

"I don’t want to be someone that’s in and out. It’s really important to be part of the squad."

Kildunne was named player of the tournament after the Women’s Six Nations earlier this year as she helped Mitchell’s side to another grand slam.

England will play New Zealand at Twickenham in September in a warm-up match that could give a taste of what is to come next year.

"This could be the World Cup final," Kildunne said. "There’s a lot of excitement going into it."

Ellie Kildunne scored a hat-trick as England beat Ireland in the Six Nations ( PA Wire )

The Red Roses will be among the favourites to win the tournament as host nation, and will be aiming to go one better after losing in the final to New Zealand in 2022.

“I’m buzzing to have a home Women’s Rugby World Cup here in England next year,” Kildunne added.

“Each game that we play, more and more fans are coming out to watch us, so it’s hugely exciting that they will get to see the world’s best teams competing here on home soil.

“If you want to be inspired not just by women but by powerful sportspeople, both on and off the field, then come to a game.

“It’s going to be the place to be and if you miss the chance now, you’re going to be playing catch up after when the world starts talking about it.”