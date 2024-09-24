Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Eben Etzebeth is set to become the most-capped South Africa player of all-time after being named in the Springboks starting side to face Argentina rugby in Mbombela.

The lock will win his 128th cap in the final round of the Rugby Championship, surpassing the tally of Victor Matfield in a full-strength side.

Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cheslin Kolbe are among those recalled by Rassie Erasmus after missing the defeat to the Pumas in Santiago del Estero.

Manie Libbok, meanwhile, is backed despite his costly missed penalty in Argentina, forming a new starting half-back combination with Jaden Hendrikse.

“We planned to recall the players we rested last week because it allowed us to ensure that we have a group of core players who remained in the South African time zone and who would slot back into the team with ease,” said Erasmus with his side requiring just a single point from the match to secure the Rugby Championship title.

South Africa's Eben Etzebeth is a two-time World Cup winner ( PA )

“It’s going to be a massive challenge against an Argentinean team that has something special brewing in their set-up and who will give everything to win their first title in the competition, and we selected this team with that in mind.

“As a former Springbok I can attest to what a massive achievement it will be for Eben to become the most capped Springbok ever, and we are all very proud of him and want to make this a special and memorable occasion for him.

“If we can win the title and finish the competition off with a victory it would be a massive occasion for the team and Eben as an individual, and we’ll give everything to make this a special day for him.”

Double World Cup winner Etzebeth made his Test debut in 2012 and will partner the inexperienced Ruan Nortje at Mbombela Stadium.

Libbok’s selection at ten comes with Stormers teammate Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu absent due to injury. The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since starting last year’s World Cup as first-choice fly half, partly due to his continuing struggles from the kicking tee.

Manie Libbok missed a match-winning opportunity from the kicking tee in Argentina ( Getty Images )

Libbok had the chance to snatch victory from Argentina but pushed his penalty wide in the dying embers, though Erasmus insisted that the playmaker retains his backing.

“Manie’s general play is fantastic, and he brings a lot of energy and playmaking abilities to the backline. He dictates play well, so we back Manie fully to do the job for us at fly half.

“It’s not just up to him to find solutions for his goal kicking, it is something we have to do as a team, and we are working on a plan.”

South Africa side to face Argentina in Mbombela (4pm BST, Saturday 28 September)

1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 10 Manie Libbok; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Lukhanyo Am.