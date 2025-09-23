Eben Etzebeth returns as South Africa keep continuity for Argentina clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eben Etzebeth has been brought back into the South Africa side as Rassie Erasmus maintains consistency in selection for their Rugby Championship clash with Argentina.

The Springboks revived their hopes of defending their title by dealing New Zealand their heaviest defeat in history in Wellington last time out, and are bolstered by the return of 136-cap second row Etzebeth with Lood de Jager ruled out through injury.

Full-back Aphelele Fassi is also sidelined after going off in the first half of that win - Damian Willemse wears No 15 in his absence having impressed at the position against the All Blacks as Damian de Allende takes over alongside Canan Moodie in midfield.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu remains at fly half despite Manie Libbok’s assured outing having replaced his Stormers teammate in New Zealand.

The clash in Durban is the first of back-to-back meetings with the Pumas, with Argentina’s “home” fixture against South Africa to be played at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham next week.

Just two points separate the four Rugby Championship nations ahead of the penultimate round, with Australia (11 points) topping the table a point ahead of South Africa and New Zealand, and Argentina within striking distance.

“We were very pleased with the way the team rose to the challenge against the All Blacks in Wellington, and looking at the Pumas team and their strengths, we believe this would be the best team for this specific match,” said Erasmus.

open image in gallery South Africa dealt New Zealand a record defeat last time out ( Getty Images )

“The make-up of this team not only allows us consistency in selection, but we’ll also have the vast experience of Eben and Damian de Allende in the starting team, who are excited to get back on the field again.

“This is a vital match for both us and the Pumas, and if one takes into consideration that they beat New Zealand and Australia in the first four rounds of the competition, as well as the British & Irish Lions earlier in the season, there’s no doubt we’ll treat them the respect they deserve.”

South Africa XV to face Argentina in Durban (Saturday 27 September, 4.10pm BST): 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Ethan Hooker, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Andre Esterhuizen.