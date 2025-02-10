Scotland provide Darcy Graham update after ‘freak’ Finn Russell head collision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Darcy Graham has been released from hospital and will follow concussion protocols after suffering a head injury in a “freak” collision with Scotland team-mate Finn Russell in the Six Nations defeat to Ireland on Sunday.

The Edinburgh winger had to be carried off the pitch on a buggy amid worrying scenes after he and fly-half Russell clashed heads in the 21st minute of the 32-18 defeat.

Graham was later taken to hospital before Scottish Rugby confirmed he had been discharged later that evening. The 27-year-old remains a major doubt to face England in the Calcutta Cup a week on Saturday.

A statement confirmed: “Darcy Graham was taken to hospital as a precaution following an injury during the game. He has subsequently been released and has been diagnosed with a concussion. He will be managed in line with the concussion protocols.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend also provided an update on co-captain Russell, who passed a head injury assessment (HIA) before being taken off from the match over concerns from the team’s medical staff.

"There were a couple of things he wasn't remembering about plays. So we made the call not to put him back on,” Townsend said.

"He's obviously frustrated. It's a freak injury when you collide with your own player. I don't know the protocols of passing HIA and then being pulled out. He will now be classed as a failure, delayed symptoms. I don't know whether that will be just seven days. It's based on his record and passing HIA too.

"There's no game for Finn next week anyway. We're hoping he'll make a full recovery in time for England.”