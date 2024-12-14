Championship rugby game abandoned after referee knocked out by ball

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Championship match between Ampthill and Hartpury was abandoned after the referee appeared to be knocked out having been struck by the ball.

The match in the English second tier was halted 28 minutes in, with the decision made not to resume after the incident involving official Alex Thomas.

With visitors Hartpury leading 14-0 after early tries from Ethan Hunt and Aristot Benz-Salomon, a clearing kick from fly half Harry Bazalgette hit Thomas.

The referee was treated on the field before being taken off on a stretcher. The game was abandoned shortly after, with the encounter now to be rearranged.

“We regret that this afternoon’s game had to be abandoned after 28 minutes of play due to an injury to referee, Alex Thomas,” Ampthill confirmed in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Alex for a swift recovery. We appreciate that the decision is disappointing for supporters who have travelled to the game but our priority is for health of the players and match officials.

“The fixture will be rearranged in due course and all tickets will be valid for this game.”

Hartpury sit fifth after seven rounds, seven points and three places ahead of their opponents in the table. Coventry, who confirmed this week that they intend to apply for promotion to the Premiership, currently top the Championship.

Should they meet the criteria required by the top flight to go up, the Championship winner will face the bottom finisher in the Premiership in a promotion/relegation play off at the end of the season.