Cardiff set to enter administration in latest Welsh rugby crisis

Cardiff Rugby have served formal notification that they intend to enter administration.

But the Welsh Rugby Union appears poised to step in and is set to support the capital city club.

"We are aware Cardiff Rugby have confirmed notice of intention to appoint administrators," a WRU spokesperson said.

"And we are working closely with the Cardiff board and the administrators to safeguard the future of professional rugby in Cardiff."

A Notice of Intention (NOI) was filed in court on Tuesday, effectively giving the club two weeks to explore options.

It comes just 16 months after Cardiff looked to have secured their long-term future when Helford Capital Limited's acquisition of a majority shareholding was approved at a general meeting of club members.

A 99.99 per cent majority voted through the takeover, that also saw Cardiff and Wales rugby great Sir Gareth Edwards appointed as club president.

Helford Capital Limited, an investment group led by businessmen Phil Kempe and Neal Griffith, acquired an 84.55 per cent shareholding.

open image in gallery Cardiff Arms Park sits adjacent to the Principlaity Stadium ( Getty Images )

The latest development, though, will send shockwaves through the sport and follows former English Premiership clubs Worcester, Wasps and London Irish entering administration during the 2022-23 season.

None of that trio has yet to make a competitive return to action, although Worcester will be back in professional rugby next term after being accepted as members of the new 14-club Tier 2 league.

The Rugby Football Union announced last week that Worcester, all 12 current Championship teams and a promoted National League One side - subject to that club meeting minimum operating standards - will comprise the division below the Premiership after an open tender process.

Cardiff play in the United Rugby Championship and are next due to be in action on 19 April as part of Welsh rugby's Judgement Day at the Principality Stadium, when Cardiff face the Ospreys and Dragons tackle the Scarlets.

open image in gallery Cardiff are next in action on 19 April ( Getty Images )

Their financial situation comes to light after a testing season in Wales that saw the national team collect a second successive Six Nations wooden spoon.

Wales have lost 17 successive Tests stretching back to the 2023 World Cup, while Warren Gatland departed as head coach following a 22-15 defeat against Italy in February.

Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt took charge on an interim basis for Wales' three remaining Six Nations fixtures, and oversaw a revival in terms of performance until England travelled to Cardiff in the Championship's final round and won 68-14.

Gatland's permanent successor is likely to be appointed ahead of the summer tour to Japan. The bookmakers' favourite is current Bristol rugby director Pat Lam.

None of the four Welsh regions qualified for this season's Investec Champions Cup, with Cardiff making a Challenge Cup last-16 exit against Connacht on Saturday.

Ospreys are the sole remaining Welsh team in Challenge Cup contention, with Lyon their quarter-final opponents.

PA