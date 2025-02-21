Dan Sheehan insists Ireland need to stick to basics against Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Sheehan says Ireland will “knuckle down to basics” when they continue their Guinness Six Nations title quest against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Ireland are red-hot favourites to pile further misery on a Wales team without a Test match win since the 2023 World Cup.

It is a run of 14 successive Test losses, while Wales have also seen Warren Gatland depart as head coach, with Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt taking over on an interim basis.

Ireland, meanwhile, will clinch the Triple Crown if they topple Wales following victories over England and Scotland.

“Obviously, they have been on a losing run of late, but they are a passionate nation,” Ireland captain Sheehan said.

“We only got here yesterday, and it’s everywhere. Everyone is still really behind the team, and they are a real passionate bunch of people.

“It is not in any way an easy fixture. If anything, it’s sort of knuckle down to basics and make sure we show up with the proper intent.

“Probably their game-plan is to come and try to physically dominate.

“We’ve been talking about that all week where we need to make sure we come out with proper intent, and from the first whistle that we are lashing into them.

“We have talked a small bit about how Cardiff play, which is a lovely attacking style of rugby with great flow, but we just need to focus on what we can control.”

Sheehan is the 111th player to skipper Ireland’s men’s team, taking over from an injured Caelan Doris at the Principality Stadium.

It is Sheehan’s first Test start since suffering a serious knee injury during last summer’s tour of South Africa following cameos in his country’s championship wins over England and Scotland.

Interim boss Simon Easterby has made seven personnel alterations to the team which began the 32-18 round-two victory at Murrayfield.

Jack Conan fills in for Doris at number eight and Jamie Osborne replaces Hugo Keenan at full-back for his Six Nations debut, while there is a maiden Test start for Leinster prop Thomas Clarkson. There are also recalls for lock Joe McCarthy, centre Garry Ringrose and wing Mack Hansen.

Reflecting on the captaincy, Sheehan added: “It is a massive honour.

“When I think of the names on that list that went before me, and the last three I have experienced – Caelan, Pete (O’Mahony) and Johnny (Sexton) – have been role models for me, and to be put on the same list is a big deal.

“But I made a point to myself to not think about it too much. I am very comfortable in the group, and I have enjoyed the week.

“My phone has sort of blown up, so sorry I haven’t got back to everybody!

“The only thing on my mind is getting a performance. We’ve gone well the last couple of weeks, but only at times.

“We have definitely had patches in games where we weren’t at our best, and there were some areas where we really need to work on to get an 80-minute performance.

“All eyes are on tomorrow, and there has been not one word talked about any other game. This is massive for us.”