Canada coach reveals ‘gamechanger’ behind stunning World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand

Canada head coach Kevin Rouet has hailed his side’s changed mentality as the key to their stunning Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand.

Until last year, Canada had never beaten the Black Ferns, but have now not been defeated in their last three meetings with the six-time world champions.

A 22-19 win during last year’s Pacific Four Series proved a breakthrough, before a 27-all draw, snatched at the death by a try from New Zealand, in Christchurch in May proved that Canada could consistently mix it with the Black Ferns.

Rouet and captain Alex Tessier had been left deeply disappointed by that draw, showing the shift in mentality for the side, and they comprehensively outplayed their opponents to set up a final against either England or France at Twickenham next week.

“The week of preparation was good for me to see the confidence in this team,” Rouet explained. “We arrived at this game not being stressed about the event or about playing the Black Ferns.

“That’s a big gamechanger for us. Especially with the way we play the game, if we don’t have confidence, it is going to be hard for us. I like to see that in us.”

Canada are still seeking a first World Cup crown, losing to England in 2014 in their previous final appearance.

Perhaps unfairly described as dark horses ahead of the tournament having entered it ranked above New Zealand at No 2 in the world, Rouet’s well-coached unit will now seek the ultimate prize.

open image in gallery Canada were outstanding in Bristol ( Action Images via Reuters )

Though Rouet paid tribute to the level of investment in the side from Rugby Canada, which is on a par with the men’s side, the squad crowd funded £540,000 earlier in the year to boost their preparations for the tournament and remain a largely semi-professional outfit.

“We find a way,” Rouet said. “Sometimes we try to be more creative, because when you don’t have money to you have to be creative in the way you prep.

“I think we have done a lot of stuff that we wouldn’t have been allowed to do if we had too much money. I know it’s crazy to say that, but sometimes you find the best of everything and be efficient with everything you are.”

Rouet did, however, subsequently chuckle: “But I want more money.”

Captain Tessier, meanwhile, believes her side have plenty left in the tank.

"We've graduated from underdogs to dark horses. We'll see what's next when we win the title!" Tessier said. "I'm soaking this win in. It was incredible. There was a whirlwind of emotion after the final whistle. I'm super proud of the girls - we trusted each other and came up with the win.

"We have an eight-day turnaround now and there's so much will and excitement in this team for the final. We have so much left in the tank."