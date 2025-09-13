Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada and Australia vie for a place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals as two regular rivals meet in Bristol.

The pair meet now annually in the Pacific Four series with the Wallaroos yet to taste success in seven meetings with the Canadian side, losing 45-7 in their most recent encounter in Brisbane in May.

Hopes will be high in Jo Yapp’s squad, though, that they can provide a greater challenge after an encouraging performance against England in their final pool game.

Canada, meanwhile, overcame Scotland to top Pool B and look the likeliest side to challenge New Zealand and the Red Roses’ World Cup duopoly.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Canada vs Australia?

Canada vs Australia is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Saturday 13 September at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

How can I watch it?

The second quarter-final will be shown live on BBC Two in the United Kingdom, with coverage on the channel from 3.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

Team news

Alysha Corrigan returns on the wing for Canada in the place of Paige Farries, while head coach Kevin Rouet also shuffles the back five of his pack, an area of real strength for the side. Caroline Crossley and Courtney O’Donnell start with Tyson Beukeboom and Gabrielle Senft among the six forwards on the bench - a strategy both sides use.

Emily Chancellor is promoted from the Australia bench into the starting back row, with Cecilia Smith swapping in for Trilleen Pomare in midfield. Lydia Kavoa is available to start at loosehead despite appearing to suffer an injury against England.

Line-ups

Canada XV: 1 McKinley Hunt, 2 Emily Tuttosi, 3 DaLeaka Menin; 4 Sophie de Goede, 5 Courtney O’Donnell; 6 Caroline Crossley, 7 Karen Paquin, 8 Fabiola Forteza; 9 Justine Pelletier, 10 Taylor Perry; 11 Asia Hogan-Rochester, 12 Alex Tessier, 13 Florence Symonds, 14 Alysha Corrigan; 15 Julia Schell.

Replacements: 16 Gillian Boag, 17 Brittany Kassil, 18 Olivia DeMerchant, 19 Tyson Beukeboom, 20 Laetitia Royer, 21 Gabrielle Senft; 22 Olivia Apps, 23 Shoshanah Seumanutafa.

Australia XV: 1 Lydia Kavoa, 2 Adiana Talakai, 3 Eva Karpani; 4 Kaitlan Leaney, 5 Michaela Leonard; 6 Piper Duck, 7 Emily Chancellor, 8 Siokapesi Palu; 9 Samantha Wood, 10 Faitala Moleka; 11 Desiree Miller, 12 Cecilia Smith, 13 Georgina Friedrichs, 14 Maya Stewart; 15 Caitlyn Halse.

Replacements: 16 Katalina Amosa, 17 Faliki Pohiva, 18 Bridie O’Gorman, 19 Ashley Fernandez, 20 Ashley Marsters, 21 Tabua Tuinakauvadra; 22 Tia Hinds, 23 Trilleen Pomare.