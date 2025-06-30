Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tomos Williams forced out of Lions tour due to hamstring issue

Jac Morgan is the only Welsh player remaining in Andy Farrell’s squad.

Duncan Bech
Sunday 29 June 2025 21:09 EDT
Tomos Williams of the British and Irish Lions at the USD University Club in Dublin, Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Tomos Williams of the British and Irish Lions at the USD University Club in Dublin, Ireland (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

The British and Irish Lions have suffered a hammer blow after Tomos Williams was ruled out of the rest of their tour to Australia with the hamstring problem sustained against Western Force on Saturday.

Ben White has been called up from the Scotland squad that is currently in New Zealand to fill the vacancy created by Williams’ injury, which occurred early in the second-half at Optus Stadium.

Two appearances into his debut Lions tour and Williams had laid down an early marker for Test selection at scrum-half with his two-try display in Perth placing him in pole position to face the Wallabies on July 19.

But the reigning Gallagher Premiership player of the season is now heading home to reduce Wales’ representation in Andy Farrell’s squad to a single player, Jac Morgan.

“Unfortunately Tomos has been ruled out of the rest of the tour with a hamstring injury. Ben White will join us from the Scotland squad and will fly over from New Zealand,” Farrell said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in