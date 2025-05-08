Henry Pollock’s rapid rise continues with British and Irish Lions selection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Henry Pollock’s emergence as the rising star of English rugby continued when he was sensationally named in a British and Irish Lions squad that is captained by Maro Itoje.

Pollock, 20, has been included in a 38-man touring party bound for Australia this summer despite only making his England debut against Wales in March, but there is no place for Owen Farrell.

Farrell, son of Lions head coach Andy, was widely tipped to make the tour despite an injury-hit debut season at Racing 92 only for Finn Russell, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith to make up the three fly-halves.

Andy Farrell confirmed the former England captain was “in the conversation”, but fitness issues that have included a significant groin problem counted against him.

However, there could be an opportunity for him to join the tour at a later date after his father revealed he is in contention for one of two slots that have been left open for further additions.

It was the revelation Pollock had won over Lions selectors that caused the biggest stir at the squad announcement at The O2 in London, the Northampton flanker receiving the loudest cheer from the crowd when his name was read out.

On Saturday he was instrumental in helping Saints dispatch Leinster in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup, outplaying several of his more established Lions rivals in the process.

“I’ve watched him live a couple of times and I like what I see. As with all top players, he’s always trying to make a difference,” Farrell said.

“There’s an energy and bounce about him. You tend to have big moments in the game because you’re searching for them. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. That’s 100 per cent.”

Big name omissions from the squad that will embark on a 10-fixture tour of Australia, starting against Argentina in Dublin on June 20, are Jamie George, Sam Prendergast, Courtney Lawes and Ben Curry.

But there was joy for marginal calls such as Scott Cummings, Jac Morgan, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Earl, Josh van der Flier, Mack Hansen and Elliot Daly.

Scotland’s Toulouse full-back Blair Kinghorn is the only player based in France to feature among the 38, which is made up of 21 forwards and 17 backs.

Ireland supply the biggest contingent with 15 players followed by England with 13, Scotland with eight and two from Wales. The final selection meeting on Wednesday took over seven hours.

Farrell revealed he has spoken to “devastated” Caelan Doris, the Ireland number eight who was a captaincy contender until a shoulder injury sustained against Northampton last weekend ruled him out of the tour.

Instead, Itoje has been placed in charge to become the first English skipper of the Lions since Martin Johnson in 2001.

Farrell has turned to the 2017 and 2021 Lions tourist after he impressed while leading England during this year’s Six Nations, helping his team finish runners-up.

“It feels amazing to be named Lions captain,” said Itoje, who revealed he found out the news when Farrell called him on Tuesday.

“I’m deeply honoured, humbled and I’ll do my best to do the role justice. I’m very much looking forward to the challenge ahead, it’s going to be a great tour.

“I know the appetite amongst the players is extremely high, everyone is hungry to be a Lion and I can’t wait to play my role.”