Andy Farrell set to confirm first members of Lions coaching staff
Strength and conditioning guru Aled Walters and performance director David Nucifora are set to be appointed
Andy Farrell is set to confirm the first pieces of the British and Irish Lions puzzle with two key lieutenants set to be appointed.
It is understood that Farrell will soon confirm that both strength and conditioning guru Aled Walters and David Nucifora, recently installed as performance director at the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU), will be part of his team for the tour to Australia in the summer.
The news, first reported by the Daily Mail, comes ahead of a Six Nations in which the Lions boss will assess his playing and coaching options.
The elevation of Walters comes as little surprise. The affable Welshman departed his role as head of performance with England to take up a role with Ireland last summer, having previously helped South Africa win the 2019 World Cup.
Highly rated and well liked, he will serve as a key figure as Farrell looks to bring his squad together down under.
Nucifora, meanwhile, worked closely with Farrell while high performance director at the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU). Across a ten-year stint in Dublin, he helped transform the fortunes of Ireland’s senior men’s side.
He also has intimate knowledge of his native Australia - the 63-year-old was a member of the World Cup-winning Wallabies squad in 1991.
Further members of Farrell’s coaching group will be confirmed over the next few months. Simon Easterby will lead Ireland while Farrell is on his Lions sabbatical.
