Dan Sheehan says Lions can fire up travelling support if they ‘give them a win’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Sheehan insists a winning series against Australia is the best legacy his British and Irish Lions can leave behind.

The Lions are strong favourites to complete their first triumphant tour since 2013 when they toppled the Wallabies 2-1 and they enter Saturday’s opening Test buoyed by a perfect record Down Under of five wins.

Fans will start streaming into Brisbane over the coming days and in the face of criticism in the Australian media that Andy Farrell’s tourists have shown limited willingness to engage in community events, Sheehan declares winning is the only currency that matters.

“The best way to connect with supporters is to give them a win,” the Ireland hooker said.

“Performance is the way to do that. Yeah we can give them a cheer and a clap after the game but ultimately that’s not what they came for – they came for a good game of rugby. If we do that, they’ll feel part of it.

“A goal of ours is to make sure that if we have a big crowd on Saturday – which we probably will – we bring them into the game and make it feel almost like a 50/50 game that could be anywhere in the world.

“But I still think it’s down to what we put out on the pitch, that’s how you get the crowd in behind you.

“It would be a good story and a good legacy to have a winning series. We haven’t delved too much into the wider picture.

“We did at the start when we were trying to frame the mindset, but this week has been all about Saturday.

“There’s going to be no holding anything back, or waiting for the next two Tests. It’s all about Saturday.

“We’re in a good spot. The lads are hungry, and we’re expecting the Wallabies to be hungry. There will be fireworks on Saturday.”

The Lions ruffled feathers in the wake of their 48-0 victory over Saturday’s AUNZ Invitational XV when flanker Henry Pollock revealed their intention to whitewash Australia 3-0 and become the best team to have represented the elite of British and Irish rugby.

Captain Maro Itoje then doubled down on the desire to put the Wallabies to the sword – and Sheehan believes there is no reason why they should not aim high.

“I don’t think that’s anything too crazy. It’s a massive goal of ours to make sure we reach our potential,” he said.

“If we do reach our potential we have the possibility to be one of the best teams. I think they’re fair comments.”

Farrell names his team on Thursday with Tom Curry expected to be given the nod in the ferociously competitive openside position ahead of Jac Morgan and Josh van der Flier.

Tadhg Beirne appears to be winning his battle with Ollie Chessum at blindside flanker, while Sione Tuipulotu has now edged ahead of Bundee Aki in the race to start at inside centre.

With Blair Kinghorn losing his battle with a knee injury, Hugo Keenan is favourite to be picked at full-back with Marcus Smith potentially supplying cover from the bench.