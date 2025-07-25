Martin Johnson inspires Lions ahead of crucial second Test against Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions will stage their attempt to close out a series victory over Australia inspired by the words of Martin Johnson.

Johnson presented the jerseys to Andy Farrell’s team as a surprise guest speaker at a special ceremony before dinner as part of the build-up to Saturday’s second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The former England lock captained two Lions tours, overseeing a series triumph against South Africa in 1997 and a defeat to Australia four years later, and drew on his experience to outline what will be required against the Wallabies.

“Martin speaks nice and calmly. It was a privilege to have him there,” scrum coach John Fogarty said.

“He talked a bit about the Lions series they won and the Lions series they lost and the difference in both.

“The room was completely quiet for the whole time he spoke. There were guys just staring up at him. Maro asked him a question or two and then he handed out the jerseys.

“There was a bit of contemplation and reflection after he talked, which is a good thing. It was a quiet room because they wanted to listen to a guy they see as an icon.”

The Lions seized a 1-0 lead in the series by outmuscling Australia 27-19 in Brisbane last Saturday, placing them just 80 minutes away from emulating Johnson’s heroes of 1997.

However, they are braced for a backlash from opponents who finished the opener strongly and who have been reinforced by the return of powerful forwards Will Skelton and Rob Valetini from injury.

“Martin said it is the smallest of margins in the biggest of games. He talked about being able to get back to neutral and talking about being in the moment,” Fogarty said.

“All that stuff is difficult when you’re playing in front of 95,000 people in a stadium as iconic as the MCG.

“When you’re under pressure or applying pressure your emotions can go up and down, so being able to get back to neutral or find a way to get clarity back in your mind in the shortest of times is difficult for players.

“That’s really important for us in this game. We are not going to get everything our own way and we know it’s going to be a game of small margins. So it was good advice.”

The Lions have confirmed that Ewan Ashman, Gregor Brown, Rory Sutherland and Darcy Graham – all late call-ups from Scotland’s tour of New Zealand brought in to help with Tuesday’s fixture against the First Nations and Pasifika XV – have returned home.