Don’t know how funny that gag is – Sione Tuipulotu laughs off ‘Aussie’ dig

Sione Tuipulotu insists the British and Irish Lions must continue to shrug off any provocation during their tour of Australia after their overseas-born contingent were attacked by the Tannoy announcer at Optus Stadium.

Tuipulotu, one of eight players in Andy Farrell’s squad who were born, raised and educated in the southern hemisphere, was among those caught in the crosshairs before Saturday’s 54-7 rout of Western Force.

“Another Aussie at number 12, Sione Tuipulotu,” was how the Scotland centre was introduced when the team was read out for the Lions’ opening match on Australian soil.

Mack Hansen, James Lowe and Pierre Schoeman were also referenced by the nation of their birth rather than their adopted country, for whom they have qualified either through residency or family heritage.

It continued a theme from the hosts that began when Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt described Tuipulotu and New Zealand-born Ireland international Bundee Aki as a “southern-hemisphere centre partnership” in the build-up to the defeat by Argentina in Dublin.

Tuipulotu emphasised the words “good humour” when brushing aside the jibes that he expected on his return Down Under.

“I knew there would be some ‘good humour’ coming back home to Australia. These are all things we’ve got to take in our stride,” he said.

“To not announce the elephant in the room, I am from Australia. I was born here. I don’t know how funny that gag is to everyone!

“I’m loving my rugby playing for the Lions and I’m really passionate about it. Andy’s brought the group together so well.”

The victory in Perth exposed several shortcomings such as a high penalty count and creaking set-piece, but there was also much to admire in the attacking exuberance that produced eight classy tries.

Tougher tests than the Force await on tour but combined with the evidence gathered from the Aviva Stadium eight days earlier, Farrell’s Lions are clearly keen to keep the ball alive – and on this occasion the passes stuck.

Finn Russell was at the heart of onslaught in his first outing of the tour and the Scot’s instinctive play drew approval from Farrell, who declared: “He’s ready to go. And that’s good.”

Tuipulotu, who expects to be firing by the Test series as he continues his comeback from a significant ankle injury, said: “We’re taking ideas from all the nations.

“Obviously, the coaching style is very Ireland dominant and there are a lot of ideas that we’re getting from the Irish coaches, but then those ideas are being sprinkled on.

“When Finn comes in, he plays his style. He plays to the structure of the team, but he’s a very instinctive player and he wants to play what’s directly in front of his face.

“There’s a mixture there and that’s what’s going to make it hard to defend for opposition teams.

“They’re not necessarily defending a structure of play, they’re defending a structure of play with really supreme individuals conducting it like Finn.

“Finn’s a world-class number 10 and he’s been here, been there, done that. He’s come off a really good season after winning the Premiership with Bath and I thought him and Tomos Williams controlled the game really well.

“We’re still growing, there’s a lot of growth left in us but the identity at least, you could see how we try to play the game out there.”