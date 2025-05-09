Henry Pollock vows to be himself as Lions pick sparks comparison to Luke Littler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Henry Pollock has vowed to stay true to himself in Australia this summer with his British and Irish Lions team-mate Alex Mitchell comparing his rise to that of darts star Luke Littler.

Pollock is the youngest tourist in Andy Farrell’s 38-man squad having been selected as a bolter just three months after competing in the Under-20 Six Nations for England.

Farrell wants the high-energy 20-year-old, who plays with a swagger and is known for his exuberant try celebrations, to be fearless in his challenge for a Test spot – and Pollock is happy to oblige.

“I think it’s important to be myself. I don’t want to go into environments and change,” said the Northampton flanker, who has delivered the performances to justify the hype.

“I want to be my unique self, wherever I am. I won’t be going into my shell any time soon. I just play with loads of confidence.

“The last year has been mad, a whirlwind and everything has come so fast. I am definitely going on the tour to try and play. I don’t want to sit there and watch. But if I am watching, I would be happy too.”

A year ago Pollock had yet to start a Gallagher Premiership match for Northampton but this season he has taken English rugby by storm, winning his first cap and now Lions selection.

Mitchell, who has also been picked by Farrell as one of four Saints heading Down Under, sees similarities between the back row and Littler, the 18-year-old youngest world darts champions in history.

“Henry loves the limelight. He’s so confident. He’s obviously a quality player and it’s class to see. It’s great to see stories like this – similar to Luke Littler. People love it,” Mitchell said.

“It’s nice to see him play with freedom and enjoying his rugby. A lot of boys who have come through the system, they stick to a system or overthink things. But he’s full of heart. He’s being himself and that’s what people love to see.”

Tommy Freeman completes the Northampton quartet alongside Fin Smith and the try-machine believes Pollock’s personality is good for the game.

“He’s got all these followers, he’s just nailing it, isn’t he? It’s unbelievable. He’s one hell of a character,” Freeman said.

“You just want to give him s*** but you can’t. Until he plays really crap, you can’t. He’s just a legend. I just hope it continues and he keeps doing his thing, strutting about the way he does. I do think rugby needs it.

“I’m not saying it’s in a bad spot but it needs characters. It needs people to bring interest. There are Pollock headbands going for sale and yeah, you need that.”

As the youngest tourist, Pollock will have the duty of looking after the squad mascot, a cuddly toy lion called ‘BIL’, throughout the six-week odyssey Down Under.

“I feel bad for him spending time with me! It is going to be a long trip for him, so all the best to him!” Pollock said.