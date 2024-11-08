The right combination – Gregor Townsend backs Scotland’s new-look back three

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gregor Townsend has full faith in Scotland’s makeshift back three to handle the challenge of facing world champions South Africa on Sunday.

Injuries sustained by wing Darcy Graham and full-back Kyle Rowe in last weekend’s 57-17 win over Fiji have forced the head coach into a reshuffle.

Glasgow back Tom Jordan, predominantly a stand-off, has been selected to make his first international start at full-back a week after making his Test debut off the bench.

Blair Kinghorn, who has become Scotland’s first-choice full-back since the retirement of Stuart Hogg, will shift to the wing, where he has been used for Toulouse this term.

“Obviously with losing Darcy and now Kyle, that got us thinking about what is the right combination,” said Townsend. “We’d always looked at a 6-2 bench split for the Springboks, and Tom became someone that we’d want to include in a matchday 23.

“With his ability to play 10, 13, and also 15, we’d thought that he could operate there at Test level. We didn’t think he’d get that opportunity so quickly in his Test career. On his debut, I thought he was excellent. He was very brave.

“His position in the backfield has always been good when he’s played at 10 for Glasgow. We know he’s going to work really hard. With Blair having played a lot of rugby on the wing, not just over his career but this season, we feel that’s the best combination this weekend.”

The additions of Jordan and Kinghorn are two of four changes to the team that started the Fiji game, with Ben White and Finn Russell replacing the half-back partnership of Ali Price and Adam Hastings.

Eleven of the 15 players who started the World Cup pool-stage meeting between the teams in Marseille 14 months ago have been given the nod by Townsend to start again on Sunday.

The head coach is confident lessons learned from that 18-3 defeat will stand Scotland in good stead as they aim to stem an eight-game losing run against the Springboks since their last triumph in the fixture in 2010.

“It’s exciting to be able to go to a game where you know you’re taking on the world champions and it’s going to be a sell-out,” said Townsend. “You know that you’re going to have to play your best rugby to be in the game.

“It’s got everybody’s minds focused and the players are really relishing this opportunity.

“I think in the first game of the World Cup, there’s probably more emotion that goes through the players’ minds about how important that game was, not only as a one-off game but our chances in the World Cup.

“The fact that we have played them, I think the players have felt what it’s like to go up against the Springboks, from whatever area of the game is relevant to them. But also there’s a lot of changes since then. Changes in maybe how we play, but certainly how they’ve played since the World Cup.

“They’re very innovative around what they want to do off set-piece, and they move the ball wide. They’ll play at pace, they’ll play much more of an open game, which wasn’t so much the case in the World Cup.

“I think something that we really respect about the South African team is their consistency. They have delivered time and time again.”

Scotland team to face South Africa on Sunday: T Jordan (Glasgow), B Kinghorn (Toulouse), H Jones (Glasgow), S Tuipulotu (Glasgow), D Van der Merwe (Edinburgh), F Russell (Bath), B White (Toulon); P Schoeman (Edinburgh), E Ashman (Edinburgh), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), G Gilchrist (Edinburgh), S Cummings (Glasgow), M Fagerson (Glasgow), R Darge (Glasgow), J Dempsey (Glasgow). Replacements: D Richardson (The Sharks), R Sutherland (Glasgow), E Millar Mills (Northampton), M Williamson (Glasgow), J Bayliss (Bath), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), J Dobie (Glasgow), S McDowall (Glasgow).