Blair Kinghorn could feature in Lions tour despite knee injury

Blair Kinghorn could yet be involved in the British and Irish Lions’ series against Australia after a scan revealed the Scotland full-back’s knee injury is not as bad as first feared.

Kinghorn limped off in the 25th minute of Wednesday’s 36-24 victory over the ACT Brumbies in a setback that threatened to stretch the Lions’ playing resources at 15 following Elliot Daly’s return home with a fractured forearm.

But the tourists have issued a positive update stating their medical team will “manage his return to training over the coming days,” although they have declined to provide any further details on when he is expected to resume playing.

Jamie Osborne has been called up from Ireland’s tour of Portugal to provide additional training cover and will arrive in Brisbane this weekend ahead of the first Test against the Wallabies on July 19.

Osborne, 23, has won eight caps since making his debut against South Africa a year ago and can provide cover at centre as well as full-back.

Hugo Keenan starts Saturday’s clash with an AUNZ Invitational XV and for now is the Lions’ only fit specialist in the position, although Marcus Smith is also an option.

Keenan has had his own fitness issues and was only able to make his debut for the tourists against the New South Wales Waratahs last Saturday due to a calf problem and illness.

It was a night to forget for the Ireland star and he will be looking to make amends in the final tour fixture before the Test series begins.

Owen Farrell has been named on the bench for the showdown in Adelaide in what is set to be the first appearance of his fourth Lions tour having being called up to replace Daly.

Head coach Andy Farrell has resisted the temptation to throw his son, who has been drafted in as cover at inside centre, into his starting line-up at the earliest opportunity, but is confident he is ready to make a 19th Lions appearance if and when required.

“He’s the same as everyone else who’s had to get up to speed pretty quickly. Everyone had to at the start, obviously, and then a few have come in since,” Andy Farrell said.

“The art at this stage of the tour is mentally being as switched on as you possibly can for all, not just the lads who are new to the group, because of the nature of the preparation, so there’s not that much training that you can do.”

Owen Farrell, who stepped away from international rugby after the 2023 World Cup to prioritise his and his family’s well-being, made his debut in Australia in 2013 and his father admits that experience will serve him well 12 years on.

“He was, I suppose, lucky enough to play when he was very young. You need the stars to align, as far as that’s concerned,” Andy Farrell said.

Tadhg Beirne captains the Lions midweek side for the second time with Henry Pollock picked at blindside flanker.