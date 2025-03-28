Bill Sweeney survives but unedifying saga has done English rugby little good

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

And so the rebellion is quashed. Decisively, too. After months of infighting, mud-slinging and rancour, Bill Sweeney remains as chief executive of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), a vote of no confidence failing to pass – 206 for the motion, 466 against. Perversely, perhaps, given the strength of feeling seemingly building against the chief, Sweeney’s resounding victory means his position has seldom felt stronger.

Certainly, that is how the RFU will feel. “I am pleased to see such a decisive outcome,” said interim chairman Bill Beaumont, he and the board’s backing of Sweeney seemingly vindicated. “I trust that those who supported this motion will honour and accept the result on this tonight and let’s work forward to make changes.

“Let's stand together, and focus on what we can achieve together, and work to ensure that the Rugby Football Union continues to thrive, evolve, and lead the way in rugby. The time for division is behind us. The time for collaboration is now.”

The rebel alliance will feel differently. To even trigger a special general meeting at all in such a way was unprecedented; that more than 200 clubs felt the time was right for a change of chief executive is evidence enough of the disquiet within the community game that has festered for several years, and intensified since the controversial awarding of bonuses last year. The RFU has promised change, with greater devolution of power amid wider governance reforms. For those craving more constitutional machinations, 11 proposals will be presented at the annual general meeting in June. Alistair Bow, a leading figure in the Whole Game Union and chair of Nottingham, intends to hold the union to account.

“I think the result was not as important as what comes next,” Bow said. “What I think we have seen is a very strong support for change. When you look at the numbers [against Sweeney] I think that clearly shows you that there’s a big problem in the game.

“If it was in the corporate world, as a CEO you would be in a spot of bother, you wouldn’t be surviving. What has been said tonight is that clubs want change and they are expecting to see change.”

There is no doubt that the RFU navigated deftly out of a considerable predicament. A number of clever calls have paid off. The installation of Beaumont as interim chair after the departure of Tom Ilube added considerable heft to an inner circle light on established rugby faces; the former England captain has soothed a number of sores. The delaying of the SGM until after a successful men’s Six Nations proved wise. On the night, Sweeney did not speak, with Beaumont and former referee Wayne Barnes, an RFU board member, instead offering articulate defences of the chief executive.

The travelling roadshows embarked upon by Sweeney and Beaumont ahead of the SGM also proved shrewd. For the pair and other senior RFU figures, it is said that the experience was highly illuminating, with the challenges facing the recreational game underlined; likewise for those visited, who gained a greater understanding and appreciation for the work that the RFU is doing. Sweeney has suggested that he will look to re-hire the rugby development officers made redundant during the pandemic.

There are many who question, though, why it took an attempted ousting for Sweeney and co. to engage properly with the community game they claim to represent – improved communication will clearly be key in ensuring that the fractures heal appropriately.

For there can be no doubt that this has been an unedifying saga for rugby union. There are those within the sport who obsess over the image it presents to the wider world – the trading of envenomed statements and noise around the RFU over the last few months has been tough for many stakeholders to digest. One can have no doubt that the rebels will come again if the promised change is not enacted. The Independent believes that significant reform of the union will, in time, be required with a sprawling organisation still trying to do too much for too many, but, to echo Beaumont, this feels a time to work together and re-establish the solidity, security and certainty around English rugby union.

For confidence in the RFU has perhaps never been more important. The upcoming Women’s World Cup could be a transformative moment for the sport, while Sweeney has also been a leading player in negotiations over the new Nations Championship, with London due to be confirmed as the host of the inaugural finals in 2026 in the coming weeks. The RFU remains just about the world’s strongest union and will want to retain that power globally. More pressingly, a redevelopment of Allianz Stadium looms – a suggested cost of £663m will require nimble financial management and probably means of fundraising that are far likelier to be sourced by a stable organisation.

Partly due to this, there have been plenty within English rugby who have been highly frustrated by this entire process. Why spend time, they say, fighting amongst ourselves when there are so many larger battles to confront, some existential? Financially, the record losses of last year must be recouped; it is hoped that Richmond council will approve an expanded number of non-rugby events at Twickenham later this year. Community clubs are struggling for adult male players, with the requirement of 15 or more players to fulfil each fixture exacerbating the challenges rugby is facing in an evolving world that is causing every sport problems. The continued perils of the professional game are never far from the headlines, either, with Newcastle’s plight seemingly cause for some concern.

A collaborative spirit feels necessary to seek solutions to these issues. A new chair is expected to be appointed around the AGM - if the current structure remains, it is important that that individual wields significant influence, with Ilube, while arriving with significant pedigree in the business world and affable, too often a figure on the fringes during his tenure. There are deeper questions still to be asked over how the RFU’s remit might be refined., refining the remit of the RFU. But, for now, all in English rugby are surely happy enough to be able to get on with the job.