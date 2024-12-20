Bill Beaumont named interim chairman at RFU as Tom Ilube resigns amid scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Bill Beaumont has been appointed Rugby Football Union chairman on an interim basis following the resignation of Tom Ilube.

Ilube stepped down on Friday morning in response to the outcry over the executives’ pay and bonus scandal that has gripped Twickenham at a time when the RFU has reported record losses and made over 40 staff redundant.

Former England captain Beaumont has been chosen by the board to fill the role until a permanent replacement for Ilube is found.

“I am honoured to be taking on the role on an interim basis and would like to pay tribute to the great work and passion of Tom Ilube,” Beaumont said.

“We now must look forward and I hope I can help to unite the game and drive forward the game of rugby in England at both an international level and in the community game.”

Ilube has been the main target of a grassroots revolt that has sufficient support to trigger a special general meeting and was also facing pressure from the RFU council, who said the governing body had suffered “reputational damage” because of the pay scandal.

Ilube oversaw the governing body’s remuneration committee which was responsible for introducing the long-term incentive plan (LTIP) bonus scheme that caused uproar.

Chief executive Bill Sweeney received pay of £1.1million for the 2023-24 financial year, which comprised of an increased salary of £742,000 and bonus of £358,000.

In addition, bonuses totalling almost £1m were paid to a further five executives despite the RFU reporting an operating loss of £37.9m for 2023-24, the highest it has ever recorded.

“I have decided to step down from my role as chair of the RFU as recent events have become a distraction from the game,” Ilube said.

At an emergency council meeting on Wednesday, it was announced that an independent review of the LTIP scheme – designed to retain executives during the pandemic – would be conducted by a law firm.

“I’m pleased that an independent review of the LTIP scheme has been commissioned and look forward to its findings once completed,” Ilube said.

“It has been an honour to chair the RFU and I look forward to once again enjoying the game that I grew up with from the touchline and watching it grow.”

Beaumont is a steadying presence at a time when the rebellion in the community game, led by the Rugby Football Referees’ Union, is also seeking to get Sweeney ousted when the SGM is held early next year.

Beaumont is a junior vice president of the RFU council and served as RFU chairman from 2012 to 2016 before being elected to the same position at World Rugby, relinquishing the role last month.

The 72-year-old former Question of Sport captain won 34 caps for England and a further seven for the British and Irish Lions in an international career that lasted from 1975 to 1982.