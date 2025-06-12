Bath out to spoil Leicester leaving party in Premiership final – Ben Spencer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bath captain Ben Spencer maintains his squad can have no room for sentiment when they face Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership final, which is set to be the last game for England stalwarts Dan Cole and Ben Youngs.

With departing Tigers head coach Michael Cheika making way for Geoff Parling, it will be a summer of change at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

As well as Cole and Youngs – one-club men who top England’s international appearances list – calling time on their illustrious playing careers, Tigers captain Julian Montoya and South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard are also moving on next season.

England scrum-half Spencer, 32, feels the Leicester contingent have certainly earned their respect in the game, but that will count for little when Bath look to cap a memorable campaign with more silverware and a first Premiership title since 1996.

“They are two legends of the game and of English rugby – they both have over 100 caps for their country,” said Spencer, who won the last of his 10 England caps during the Autumn Nations Series against Australia in November.

“They (Leicester) are feeding off the energy of those guys leaving, but is not just those two – it is (Julian) Montoya, it is (Handre) Pollard and there are a few more.

“Obviously the game will be worse off without them, but I don’t think there is any part of me or any of the Bath lads that don’t want to spoil that party.

“It will be sad to see them go, but I am hoping that we lift the trophy at the end of the day on Saturday afternoon.”

Bath finished 11 points clear of Leicester at the top of the regular-season table, winning 14 games, and then saw off rivals Bristol to book a return to the Gallagher Premiership final.

Johann van Graan’s side have already ended the club’s 17-year trophy drought, lifting the Premiership Rugby Cup earlier in the campaign and then beating Lyon to win the European Challenge Cup final in Cardiff last month.

Having been part of the team beaten 25-21 by Northampton in last season’s Premiership showpiece final at Twickenham, Spencer feels the squad are well set to go one better on Saturday.

“Everyone feels different – this group has been through enough now and played in enough big games to know how the week needs to feel and look,” Spencer said.

“That’s one huge thing that Johann brought in, turning hope into belief and this group believes now and believes we can win big games.”

Spencer added: “Leicester love to scrum and to maul and then have a big set of centres and electric wingers.

“They are going to be a handful on Saturday, but this week has been about us and what we can do.”