Bath have it ‘all to play for’ after Champions Cup win over Clermont

Johann van Graan says it is “all to play for” after Bath put themselves firmly in the mix for an Investec Champions Cup last-16 place.

Bath‘s first win of this season’s Champions Cup campaign - a 40-21 success against Clermont Auvergne - came in bonus-point fashion at the Recreation Ground after Clermont had prop Giorgi Akhaladze sent off for a dangerous 25th-minute tackle.

Bath could need at least a point from a testing Pool Two finale against Leinster in Dublin next Saturday to stay on course for one of three remaining qualifying places alongside the Irish heavyweights.

Clermont, La Rochelle, Bristol and Benetton also remain in the mix, yet Bath made it an initial job done by claiming the five-point maximum they required.

“It is all to play for - I think that’s why this competition is so great,” Bath head of rugby Van Graan said.

“You can make two choices. You can speak about how good Leinster are, because they are a phenomenal side, or you can just focus on yourselves.

“I have had some fond memories in the Aviva, and some big disappointments, and what a great place to go and play against one of the best teams in world rugby, certainly from a club point of view.

“It is a massive task. They are sitting way in front in the United Rugby Championship, and they are in front in our pool, and we are in front in the Premiership.”

Touchdowns from Du Toit (2), fly-half Finn Russell, full-back Tom de Glanville, wing Joe Cokanasiga and centre Ollie Lawrence saw Bath home, while Russell kicked five conversions.

Clermont, despite being a player down for almost an hour, kept plugging away and were rewarded with tries from Folau Fainga’a, Anthony Belleau and Peceli Yato, while Belleau slotted three conversions.

open image in gallery Johann van Graan is confident his side can challenge Leinster in Dublin ( Getty Images )

They now host Bristol on the last weekend of pool action, with Benetton having home advantage against La Rochelle.

Van Graan added: “This is not the defining moment of our season. Even this week, we didn’t speak about this as a knockout game.

“We have given ourselves a chance, and if we are good enough, then we are good enough. It is some task to go and beat Leinster in the Aviva, but then you have got to ask yourself why not?

“It is a game of rugby between two very good sides.

“It is a relentless block of games - Northampton away, Clermont at home, Leinster away, Sale away - but that is why you have got to love it. We are looking forward to it.”

open image in gallery Clermont were up against it after an early red card ( Getty Images )

Clermont skills coach Ian Vass, meanwhile, said: “We’ve put ourselves in a bit of a hole by not getting a point here.

“That would have made a huge difference, and it is why we are so disappointed.”

