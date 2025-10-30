Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Tane Edmed starts at fly half as Australia reveal team for England clash

Taniela Tupou returns to the starting side on the tighthead

Nick Said
Thursday 30 October 2025 09:32 EDT
Tane Edmed starts at fly half for Australia against England
Tane Edmed starts at fly half for Australia against England (Getty Images)

Tane Edmed will start at fly half and tighthead prop Taniela Tupou returns to the front row for Australia rugby when they face England rugby at Twickenham, with eight players returning from last weekend's win in Japan.

As the fixture falls outside the international window, Australia are still without several European-based players, including fly half James O’Connor, lock Will Skelton and centre Len Ikitau.

Injuries have compounded coach Joe Schmidt’s problems at fly half and he has looked to Edmed, who had mixed success in the Rugby Championship when called upon.

Tupou is back alongside prop Angus Bell and hooker Billy Pollard, while Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams are reunited as a lock pairing having started in last year’s 42-37 win over England at Twickenham.

Captain Harry Wilson is in the number eight jersey, with Rob Valetini and Fraser McReight on the flanks in a powerful back row.

Scrumhalf Jake Gordon will partner New South Wales teammate Edmed, and Hunter Paisami and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii the centre pairing, the latter a year on from his Wallabies debut at the same venue.

Harry Potter and Max Jorgensen are the wingers, with Andrew Kellaway continuing at fullback.

Australia were run close by Japan last weekend, but came away with a 19-15 victory.

"The coaches have tried to balance this year's tough schedule in terms of Test matches and travel, so it was great to freshen a few players up last week and we hope that allows the group to be really competitive on Saturday," Schmidt said.

Australia XV to face England at Twickenham (Saturday 1 November, 3.10pm GMT): 1 Angus Bell, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Tane Edmed; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Nick Champion de Crespigny; 21 Ryan Lonergan, 22 Hamish Stewart, 23 Filipo Daugunu.

Reuters

