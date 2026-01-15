England facing prop crisis with Asher Opoku-Fordjour ruled out of Six Nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are facing a significant issue at prop for the Six Nations with Asher Opoku-Fordjour the second tighthead to be ruled out of the tournament.

The 21-year-old, who can play on both sides of the scrum, has sustained a shoulder injury in Sale Sharks training and will undergo surgery on Friday that is set to sideline him for at least a couple of months.

Opoku-Fordjour joins Will Stuart, the Bath prop, in being ruled out of the Six Nations, with the British and Irish Lions set to miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured achilles.

It leaves only Joe Heyes, who started three of England’s games in November, as an established international option available to Steve Borthwick ahead of their Six Nations opener against Wales on 7 February.

“He will have surgery tomorrow in Cardiff which essentially will put him out for the next couple of months," said Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson ahead of his side’s Investec Champions Cup trip to Toulouse.

"It is a real shocker for him, for us and for England."

Opoku-Fordjour had appeared in line to back-up Leicester’s Heyes, whose fitness now appears vital, during the Six Nations. Northampton’s Trevor Davison won his third England cap in the United States last summer and offers an experienced option.

Perhaps vying for inclusion behind him are youngsters Afolabi Fasogbon and Vilikesa Sela, at Gloucester and Bath respectively. The highly-rated pair were part of the same U20s set-up as Opoku-Fordjour and are considered players of real potential. Bristol’s George Kloska has also previously featured for England A.

open image in gallery Afolabi Fasogbon (left) could benefit from Asher Opoku-Fordjour's unfortunate injury ( Getty Images for Sale Sharks )

At loosehead, Fin Baxter is yet to feature in 2026 for Harlequins due to injury. Borthwick is set to name his squad for the Six Nations on Friday 23 January.

Opoku-Fordjour’s injury is an untimely set-back for a player who earned his sixth cap in England’s win over Argentina in the autumn, but Sanderson expects him to bounce back.

“It takes a special kind of person to take on the psychological load of playing international rugby at tighthead at 19 or 20 years old,” he said

“He already has that ability to handle, to reframe, to carry. Some people could go down rabbit holes, but he doesn’t. He just gets on with it. He is probably already looking ahead to how strong and fit and physical he is going to be when he comes back. That is the kind of character he is.”