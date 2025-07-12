Is Argentina vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After an outstanding performance in La Plata, England will hope to secure their two-Test series against Argentina with victory in San Juan.

George Ford was at his best on the occasion of his 100th cap as the fly half steered Steve Borthwick’s side to victory last Saturday, while a number of those newer into their England journeys also performed well.

For Argentina, though, a stuttering showing would have been frustrating given the optimism that the win over the British and Irish Lions in Dublin had brought.

Can Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas hit back to square affairs before England head north to take on the USA?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs England?

Argentina vs England is due to kick off at 8.40pm BST on Saturday 12 July at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 8.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Argentina back row Pablo Matera becomes his nation’s most capped player as he makes his 111th appearance for the Pumas. He is stationed at No 8 in a back five of the pack that is bolstered by the inclusion of Guido Petti, the lock available after arriving late following his Top 14 exertions with Bordeaux-Begles.

Simon Benitez Cruz is brought in at scrum half and there is a new wing pairing, former sevens star Ignacio Mendy starting opposite the rock solid Matias Moroni.

England make just a single change to the 23 fielded in La Plata last week. Henry Slade has returned home after sustaining a hand injury, leaving Steve Borthwick to decide which of three prospective centre debutants to field alongside last week’s first-capper Seb Atkinson; Luke Northmore gets the nod in the No 13 shirt.

Ben Spencer, it seems, will cover fly half should George Ford pick up an issue with no specialist cover on a bench that contains six forwards.

Line-ups

Argentina XV: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela; 4 Guido Petti, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Santiago Grondona, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Pablo Matera; 9 Simon Benitez Cruz, 10 Santiago Carreras; 11 Ignacio Mendy, 12 Justo Piccardo, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Matias Moroni; 15 Benjamin Elizalde.

Replacements: 16 Bautista Bernasconi, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Pedro Delgado, 19 Lucas Paulos, 20 Facundo Isa, 21 Benjamin Grondona; 22 Augustin Moyano, 23 Nicolas Roger.

England XV: 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George (co-capt.), 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Charlie Ewels, 5 Alex Coles; 6 Ben Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Willis; 9 Ben Spencer, 10 George Ford (co-capt.); 11 Will Muir, 12 Seb Atkinson, 13 Luke Northmore, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Guy Pepper, 21 Alex Dombrandt; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Cadan Murley.