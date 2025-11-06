Tom Farrell hailed for ‘resilience’ as Munster centre prepares for Ireland bow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland boss Andy Farrell hailed the fight and resilience of Tom Farrell as he described the 32-year-old’s imminent Test debut as a ‘Roy of the Rovers’ story.

Munster centre Farrell is poised to become the oldest back to win a maiden cap for Ireland in the professional era following his selection for Saturday’s Dublin showdown with Japan.

He was included in his country’s 2019 Six Nations squad when current head coach Farrell was an assistant to Joe Schmidt but failed to make an appearance, partly due to an injury setback.

The former Ireland Under-20 player was subsequently overlooked for international duty amid fierce midfield competition from Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Stuart McCloskey.

“I mentioned it to the squad yesterday and it was fantastic for me to do so, to stand him up in front of his peers and tell them the story,” said Andy Farrell, who has made eight changes to his starting XV following last weekend’s 26-13 defeat by New Zealand in Chicago.

“He’s at the ripe old age of 32 but playing his best rugby and 100 per cent deserves a shot – not just for the form that he’s shown over the last couple of seasons, but also how he’s applied himself when he’s come into camp.

“The word resilience doesn’t probably do it justice. He’s kept on fighting and fighting and fighting and he gets to make his dream come true.

“His is a real ‘Roy of the Rovers’ story when you look at his journey in the game to this point.”

Dublin-born Farrell, who came through Leinster’s academy, began his career with Bedford Blues in the English Championship before joining Connacht in 2017 and then moving to Munster last year.

With McCloskey sidelined by a groin injury sustained against the All Blacks and Ringrose struggling with a tight hamstring, he will partner Henshaw against Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms.

“He’s always someone that we’ve seen as being a top-quality centre,” continued Andy Farrell.

“I suppose he’s been pretty unfortunate in the sense that there’s always been four centres who are pretty good that’s been keeping him out.

“But his form has always been at the forefront of our mind.

“We had a contact-type session on Saturday in Chicago, and that’s when he’s at his best.

“He’s a lot stronger than what you think, he breaks the line, he runs good lines and it’s those type of sessions where you see his class come through.

“I would say the difference in experience counts a lot because how he’s come in this time round and hit the ground running has been completely different to how he would have handled it six years ago.”

Captain Caelan Doris will make his first start in six months after featuring as a replacement against New Zealand on his return following shoulder surgery.

Ronan Kelleher, Tom Clarkson, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Henshaw and Jacob Stockdale have also been recalled.

Tadhg Beirne is retained in the second row after the red card he received three minutes into the defeat to the All Blacks was rescinded.