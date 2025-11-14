Ireland boss Andy Farrell wary of backlash from ‘wounded’ Wallabies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is wary of a backlash from "wounded" Australia as he prepares for another showdown with Joe Schmidt.

The Wallabies will run out at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday evening seeking to respond to last weekend's shock 26-19 defeat to Italy.

Farrell led the British and Irish Lions to a 2-1 tour success over Schmidt's side during the summer, having signed off before that secondment by guiding Ireland to a 22-19 win over the same opponents last November.

Ireland were beaten 26-13 by New Zealand in Chicago in their opening autumn fixture before bouncing back with last weekend's disjointed 41-10 win at home to Japan.

"We're expecting a better performance from ourselves," said Farrell, who was assistant to former Ireland boss Schmidt before succeeding him in the top job in 2019.

"Hopefully the best one of the season so far. Because it's going to be needed against a side that's very talented and a little bit wounded and that makes them a little bit more dangerous."

Australia have lost five of their last eight matches but triumphed away to world champions South Africa two weeks after salvaging some pride by winning the final Test of the Lions series.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell and Australia coach Joe Schmidt shake hands during the final Lions Test ( PA Wire )

Schmidt has made six personnel changes to his team following the surprise setback against the Azzurri in Udine.

"You always prepare for a team who are at their best," said Farrell.

"When I say at their best, what you've seen before, and you're always expecting how they could be better than that.

"If you go back to the game last year (in Dublin), the form then, how they handled the Lions tour, won the last Test and then went to Johannesburg and put it to the world champions there with a fantastic performance.

"Whether they win or lose, it's always there or thereabouts.

"They'll obviously be hurting from last week and they've got a couple of players coming in from the outside that probably have no baggage and have nothing to lose, and want to right some wrongs.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell knows the threat that Australia pose ( Getty )

"And when you look at their athletic ability and capability as a team, it makes them dangerous."

Farrell has made nine alterations to his starting XV, including handing 22-year-old prop Paddy McCarthy a full debut, picking Mack Hansen at full-back and Sam Prendergast at fly half.

Having been frustrated by his side's display in the first half of the Japan victory, the Englishman will continue to give frank appraisals of performances.

He said: "I always think if you're not being honest, how are you helping people to grow?

"You have to say it as it is, otherwise people ultimately don't trust you as much.

"We're always trying to chase some potential, probably that we don't realise ourselves really, and that's pretty exciting for us.

"We've got to hold ourselves accountable to do that otherwise what's the point?"

