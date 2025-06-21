Finn Russell says Andy Farrell helped put any tension with Johnny Sexton to bed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Finn Russell has revealed that he buried the hatchet with Johnny Sexton with the help of Andy Farrell as the old foes join forces on the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Sexton has previously been critical of Russell, labelling him “flashy” and a “media darling”, while adding he would choose Owen Farrell over him against the Wallabies because the former England captain is a “Test match animal”.

And in his autobiography, the Ireland great confessed that it “kills me to this day” that he was overlooked in favour of Russell for the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa.

Now the former fly-half rivals are working together to plot the downfall of Australia, with Sexton acting as the Lions kicking skills coach and Russell in pole position to take the playmaking duties in the Test series.

When they first linked up after the players involved in the Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship finals arrived into camp earlier this week, any acrimony quickly faded.

“It’s just been bit of a craic. It was never a thing. When we came in, we had a laugh straight away and Andy kind of put it to bed so that was good,” Scotland international Russell said.

“Not that it was ever going to be an issue, I don’t believe. We’re all here with the same goal, which is to win the series.

“I’ve only been here a few days but it’s been good working with Johnny. I’m happy to bounce questions off him and chat to him about what he’s seeing.

“With the numbers we’ve had, he’s had to jump in sometimes so it’s been quite funny being on the same training side as him.

“It’s good to have a guy with his experience here. I can chat to him and bounce things off him as and when I need.

“All the coaches seem open to conversations and chats. It’s a good environment to be in.”

Australia will be Russell’s third expedition with the Lions, with all three set to be very different experiences.

In 2017 in New Zealand he was part of the controversial ‘Geography Six’, a group of Scotland and Wales players who were called into Warren Gatland’s squad not on merit but because of their close proximity while on summer tours.

Four years later he travelled to South Africa where all matches were played behind closed doors due to the pandemic, denying the Lions their famed ‘sea of red’ support. The Bath ringmaster started the third Test against the Springbocks.

“New Zealand was still amazing because it was my first time being called up to the Lions,” Russell said.

“We weren’t there for the whole tour, but to have gone to New Zealand and played was really cool for me.

“And then in 2021 it was special going the whole time, even though it was Covid. We couldn’t have family and friends or fans at the game, but it was still amazing in a different way.

“In terms of the boys, we probably got to know each other a little bit better because it was just us in the hotel and whatnot. I’m looking forward to what this one’s going to be like.”