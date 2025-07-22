Andy Farrell braces Lions for ‘biggest game of our lives’ ahead of second Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Farrell braced his British and Irish Lions for the “biggest game of our lives” in Saturday’s second Test against Australia after the First Nations and Pasifika XV were dispatched 24-19 in Melbourne.

The Lions retained their 100 per cent record in seven matches Down Under but only after surviving a scare against scratch opponents comprising of players with First Nations or Pacific Island heritage.

It was the first time since arriving in Australia that they faced the prospect of losing but they weathered the storm to register an important victory ahead of their attempt at clinching the series against the Wallabies at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“There will have to be plenty of improvement to get to the point where there’s a win on the cards because we know that Australia are going to be a lot better,” Farrell said.

“If you can’t get up for what’s coming, we’re all in the wrong place. To me, this is the biggest game of our lives for every one of us who is part of our squad.”

Joe McCarthy and Mack Hansen remain the biggest injury concerns ahead of Thursday’s team announcement and have yet to train this week because of foot problems.

It appears increasingly unlikely that they will be involved on Saturday, but Farrell will give them until Thursday’s morning training session to prove their fitness.

“Joe hasn’t trained so far but with the nature of the week, which is a bit different, we will see how he is for Thursday,” Farrell said.

“Mack’s progressing. Whether he’s progressing quick enough, we’ll see towards the end of the week.”

On a positive note as Farrell and his coaching lieutenants finalise selection, Blair Kinghorn and Garry Ringrose made successful comebacks from their respective knee and concussion issues.

Owen Farrell captained the Lions for the first time and completed 80 minutes to give himself a chance of being involved in the second Test as bench cover at fly-half and inside centre.

He produced some neat touches and spent much of the game operating at first receiver, showing little signs of the injury problems that have troubled him at Racing 92 during the season.

“I enjoyed it. There’s always things you can do better and we’ll have a look back at the game and see what they were. But I loved being out there,” he said.

“I loved that it was difficult. We got some joy early on but it was a tough match. I feel like I’ve been in a tough match now sat here. So I’m grateful for that.

“For the rest of it (selection against Australia), we’ll see. We’ve got a job to do regardless for the rest of this tour.

“It will be great whether you’re lucky enough to be involved or preparing the team for what is a massive occasion on Saturday and next week.”

Andy Farrell, sat beside his son for the post-match press conference, gave a measured assessment of Owen’s performance that he finished with a grin.

“There were some good things. A nice little chip off the left peg and some nice touches on the ball, but there are always work-ons. There are always work-ons,” Andy Farrell said.