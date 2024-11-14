Ireland v Argentina talking points as Andy Farrell’s side look to make amends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ireland’s autumn schedule continues with Argentina’s visit to Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s side will bid to respond against Los Pumas after last week’s deflating 23-13 defeat to New Zealand knocked them off the top of the world rankings.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of Friday’s match.

Bouncing back

The All Blacks defeat was a sour start to the autumn for Ireland. Following a big billing and plenty of expectation, a capacity Aviva Stadium crowd was largely subdued as the below-par hosts slipped to a first home loss in more than three years. Ireland are determined to bounce back – and have a track record of doing so. Only once during the reign of head coach Farrell, which spans 51 games, have they been beaten twice in a row: defeats to Wales and France at the start of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

Second chances

Farrell conceded some of his players are “lucky enough” to be retained after making just one change to his starting team. The Englishman, who has recalled centre Robbie Henshaw in place of Bundee Aki, expressed a desire to give individuals an opportunity to make amends when explaining his thinking. He also referenced Ireland’s relatively limited player pool. Based on comments made by captain Caelan Doris, the starting XV are well aware that their opening November outing has increased the pressure to perform.

History awaits Healy

A sizeable chunk of Ireland’s autumn squad were still at primary school when Cian Healy made his Test debut against Australia in 2009. Fifteen years on, the veteran prop is poised to make history by moving alongside former team-mate Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most-capped player. Having largely provided back-up for first-choice loosehead Andrew Porter during the Farrell era, the 37-year-old will win the 133rd cap of his career, if he is brought on from the bench. “He’s been a legend of our squad for all these years and he continues to be so,” said Farrell.

Pumas ready to pounce?

Argentina have never beaten Ireland in Dublin but are well capable of snapping that statistic. Pumas head coach Felipe Contepomi has extensive inside knowledge of the hosts having spent a decade with Leinster as a player and a coach. The 47-year-old, who succeeded Michael Cheika following last year’s fourth-placed finish at the World Cup, has also masterminded some impressive results. Argentina, who sit fifth in the Test rankings – above Scotland, England and Wales, have already beaten France, New Zealand and world champions South Africa in 2024.

“Unbelievable” Prendergast poised for debut

While there is a familiarity to Ireland’s starting line-up, Farrell has reshuffled his bench. The inclusions of scrum-half Craig Casey and forward Ryan Baird ahead of Conor Murray and Iain Henderson are a nod towards the future. More notable is the selection of rookie fly-half Sam Prendergast. The 21-year-old, who is joined among the replacements by fellow uncapped Leinster player Thomas Clarkson, impressed on the recent Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa and will be eager to seize a chance to put pressure on starting 10 Jack Crowley. “He’s an unbelievable player,” skipper Doris said of Prendergast. “He’s probably one of the most skillful guys I’ve come across.”