All Blacks hit back at England prop Joe Marler over haka criticism

The All Blacks have hit back at Joe Marler after the England prop criticised the haka ahead of the Autumn Nations Series opener between the two sides.

Marler said on social media that the ceremonial Maori war dance ”needs binning” earlier this week, prompting criticism from prominent New Zealanders.

The All Blacks perform one of two hakas before every Test, with the opposition no longer able to approach them and having to observe strict rules during the pre-match challenge.

Marler - who left the England squad on Monday for personal reasons unrelated to his post - suggested that the concept was pointless without the ability to respond to the haka.

But New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has explained the deeper meaning behind the traditional performance.

“I know Joe. I wonder if he wished he could have articulated himself a little bit better on that,” Robertson said. “The haka for us is a custom. It is part of who we are, our DNA. You can welcome somebody, it is for celebrations, for joy, and also for challenge. We use it as a challenge.

“We believe it is a great tradition of rugby, as it is for all Pacific nations. It honours where they have come from. It is not just about the All Blacks, it is about us as a country. It means a lot to us.

“The boys are aware of [Marler’s comments]. We don’t use it as such to say, ‘this is what has been said and it’s disrespectful’. Especially in this regard, because it has happened before. But we will discuss it and decide how we deal with it respectfully.”

Marler briefly deactivated his account on X, formerly Twitter, in the wake of the reaction to his post. He subsequently returned, before indicating that he was attempting to build interest in the opening Autumn Nations Series encounter at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.

“Context is everything,” Marler explained. “Just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega rugby fixture. Some wild responses [finishing emoji]. Big Love x.”

In 2019, England were fined £2,000 by World Rugby for crossing the halfway line as they lined up in a ‘V’ formation before their World Cup semi-final win against the All Blacks.

open image in gallery England lined up in a V formation to face the haka before their 2019 World Cup semi-final ( Getty Images )

In 1997, hooker Richard Cockerill memorably got in the face of Kiwi counterpart Norm Hewitt before a meeting between the two sides at Old Trafford. South Africa, meanwhile, apologised earlier this year after a plane flew overhead during New Zealand’s performance.

Robertson believes that a response from the opposition should be allowed, provided it is “meaningful and respectful”.

He said: “Obviously it is the respect thing. How do you create it as something that, when they have finished [the haka], you have a sign of respect?

“The crowd enjoy it, don’t they? It is a special occasion. Some clap, some put a plane over the top. Whatever it is, there is a lot of meaning behind it and it’s got to be meaningful and respectful.

“[The arrow in 2019 was] awesome. There was a clear meaning behind it and it was respectfully done. That’s what we are all about.”