Alex Dombrandt recalled to England squad for Scotland clash
Alex Coles and Henry Pollock are also added to the squad.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Alex Dombrandt has been recalled to Steve Borthwick’s initial 36-man squad ahead of England’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
The Harlequins number eight underlined his return to fitness on Sunday with an impressive try-scoring performance in his side’s narrow defeat to Saracens in the Premiership Cup.
Alex Coles and Henry Pollock are also added to the squad in the wake of last week’s win over France, while Curtis Langdon and Alex Lozowski are the ones to drop out.
Forwards Tom Curry and George Martin are both named in the squad having trained away from the main group after picking up minor injuries in the wake of the 26-25 win over France.
England head into the Calcutta Cup clash looking to keep alive their title hopes after bouncing back from their 27-22 round one defeat to reigning champions Ireland.
Gregor Townsend’s men, who have won the last four Calcutta Cup matches, will start in a similar position having fallen to defeat against the Irish following their opening win over Italy.