Premiership final betting tips: Two predictions for Bath vs Leicester

Premiership final betting tips:

Bath take on Leicester Tigers in the Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday looking to win the title for the first time since the 1995/96 season.

Since the way the league winner was determined changed in 2002/03 when the Premiership final was introduced, Bath have been involved three times, losing to Wasps, Saracens and most recently Northampton, 12 months ago.

Leicester have won the title nine times since their opponents last lifted the trophy, the final time was three years ago when they beat Saracens 15-12.

The two sides finished first and second in the Premiership table with Bath finishing 11 points clear of Saturday’s opponents. They came from behind at half-time to secure a 34-20 victory over Bristol Bears in the semi-finals while Leicester beat Sale Sharks 21-16.

On the back of that, betting sites are siding with Bath to get the job done with 4/11 the best odds available on the favourites.

Bath to complete the hat-trick over Leicester

Rugby betting sites are backing the the final to go with the form book but you can get 3/1 on Leicester to win and 28/1 on a draw.

The two sides met in the Premiership just over three weeks ago and Bath ran out 43-15 winners thanks to seven tries by seven different scorers and four conversions from Finn Russell.

The Scotland fly-half is in form having scored 14 points in the semi-final win with four conversions and two penalties.

He also scored when the two sides met in the reverse league fixture back in September, helping his side to a 20-15 victory despite trailing 10-5 at the break.

The 32-year-old has scored 243 points this season, including four tries, 92 conversions and 13 penalties and he’s bound to be on the scoresheet this weekend.

With Russell in fine form, Bath should prove too strong for Leicester and should win with a comfortable points cushion to spare.

Premiership Final prediction 1: Bath to win by 11-15 points - 11/2 BoyleSports

Tigers to get off to a flying start

Against both Leicester at Welford Road and Bristol Bears last weekend Bath were forced to come from behind at the break to win and betting apps are offering 5/1 on this happening again at Twickenham.

Leicester head coach Michael Cheika will know his side must start well if they are to secure their record 12th title and although we know they are going to struggle against the quality of Bath we are confident they can cause their opponents real problems early on.

With that in mind, there’s good value in the half-time/full-time market so we’re backing that recent trend to continue.

Premiership Final prediction 2: - Leicester HT Bath FT - 5/1 Bet365

