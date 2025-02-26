Why are there rugby league games being played in Las Vegas this weekend?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rugby league returns to Las Vegas for a second successive year as the sport continue to expand its horizons in the pursuit of global growth.

Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) last year hosted two season-opening fixtures in Sin City to showcase the tournament to American audiences, with the league announcing an audience of upwards of 40,000 at Allegiant Stadium.

The NRL is back in 2025 but there is a bigger, broader offering for fans with a Super League clash and international clash between Australia’s Jillaroos and England’s Lionesses also set to be held.

All four fixtures will take place on an action-packed Saturday in Nevada at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Wigan Warriors, the reigning Super League champions, take on Warrington with the Wolves looking to secure an early statement win as they attempt to end their rivals’ dominance.

That is the first match on the four-game slate, with the Canberra Raiders facing the New Zealand Warriors following on.

England’s women then take on the Jillaroos for the first time since 2017 in the opening Test of the Women Ashes, a series that will be concluded at as yet unconfirmed venues later this year.

The action wraps up with the second helping of NRL as the Penrith Panthers meet the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Full schedule (all times GMT)

Super League - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (9.30pm, Saturday 1 March)

NRL - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (12am, Sunday 2 March)

Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am, Sunday 2 March)

NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am, Sunday 2 March)

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every match from Las Vegas live on Sky Sports, with a live stream available via Sky Go.