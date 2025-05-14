Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR will head to Las Vegas next season to play Leeds as Super League returns to the United States.

Following on from this year's success, when Wigan and Warrington played in the inaugural fixture, the pair will be part of the NRL's international expansion event at the Allegiant Stadium.

"Sport is about creating memories and moments that last a lifetime. This is one of those moments," said Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin.

"To play in Las Vegas, in front of a worldwide audience and on one of sport's biggest stages, is something the players, staff and fans will never forget.

"The opportunity to showcase Hull KR on the world stage in Las Vegas is a monumental step forward for the club."

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters, whose side have been designated the home team, said it was a measure of the club's progress.

"I think it's a great indication of where the club is at and how far we've come, on and off the field, by being one of the team's selected to represent the English game in Las Vegas," he said.

The 2025 Las Vegas event reached 3.1billion online impressions and Leeds Rhinos' commercial director Rob Oates said: "Everyone here in Super League was blown away by the impact that Wigan and Warrington made earlier in the year and the challenge now is to make it even bigger and better in '26."

Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL Commercial, added: "Super League's first Las Vegas fixture delivered a huge spike in profile and glamour for the whole competition.

"It was vital that the two clubs to follow the trail blazed by the Warriors and the Wolves next year would be equally strong representatives of the Betfred Super League and the sport of rugby league, and we are confident in the ability of Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos to achieve that."

