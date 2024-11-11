Rugby league legend Garry Schofield reveals brain damage diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Great Britain centre Garry Schofield has revealed he has received a brain damage diagnosis, which will eventually lead to dementia.

The Rugby League Hall of Fame member won 46 caps for GB and played for Leeds Rhinos between 1987 and 1996, also appearing for Hull and Huddersfield Giants during his career. He partook in four Lions tours and captained Great Britain 13 times.

Since ending his playing days, Schofield has worked in the media and also spent time coaching Huddersfield and Barrow.

Writing in his final column for Total Rugby League, Schofield revealed he had several operations on his eye from 2019 onwards, which eventually led to it being removed.

However he thereafter suffered with “headaches, migraines, forgetfulness, anxiety and lack of concentration” and says that eventually led to him being diagnosed with brain damage in March 2023, which he kept secret until now.

With that expected to lead to dementia, the 59-year-old has opted to step away from all media duties and life around rugby league to prioritise health and day-to-day life.

While Schofield detailed plenty of difficult moments he has already faced since his initial eye issues, he also acknowledged in his final column why he realises it could be far worse - pointing to the trials endured by the late Rob Burrow.

“I was asked recently if I’d seriously considered suicide. The answer is no, but I have very low moments when I wonder if I’m a burden and whether my family would be better off without me. And then I snap out of it, but those moments worry me.

“I’m on daily medication, but life has to go on. Like I said, my problems go back to December 2019, and I realise, of course, that’s when Rob Burrow received a far worse diagnosis than me. His story is devastating, and it’s one that makes me realise that, by comparison, I am lucky.”

Schofield took aim at key figures within Rugby League for the “sanitised” version of the sport they have created, saying “critical analysis has been driven out of English Rugby League by a governing body and clubs simply for the selfish reason that they don’t appreciate scrutiny.”

He also paid tribute to those he played and worked alongside, as well as fans and readers alike, before signing off for the final time: “Goodbye, Rugby League. It’s been a hell of a ride!”